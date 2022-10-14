Making a statement! Behati Prinsloo returned to social media amid husband Adam Levine’s cheating scandal — sharing a bold photo that left fans curious about her state of mind.
The model, 34, took to her Instagram Story on Friday, October 14, to share a throwback snap that featured Prinsloo in cutoff jean shorts and a black T-shirt, sticking out her tongue and flipping off the camera while walking on a Victoria’s Secret runway.
The Namibia native has been quiet across all social media platforms since Levine, 43, was accused of having an affair by Sumner Stroh in a series of TIkToks last month.
One day after news of Stroh’s allegations broke, the Maroon 5 frontman denied having a physical affair but did confess to texting inappropriately via his Instagram Story.
“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” he wrote at the time. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances, it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”
He continued, “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again.”
Additional women came forward following Stroh’s allegations, claiming that the rocker had exchanged flirty messages with them while married to Prinsloo too.
The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, share two daughters: Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4. Just four days before news broke of the cheating scandal, Prinsloo took to Instagram to announce the pair are expecting their third child together. “Recent,” she captioned the post, which included a selfie that showed off her baby bump.
Prinsloo, for her part, has yet to publicly address the allegations, but an insider exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that the pair are doing their best to move forward.
“Adam and Behati are trying to put this mess behind them and focus on the more positive aspects of their life together,” a source exclusively shared with Us. “They feel extremely blessed to have this baby on the way.”
The “Sunday Morning” crooner and his bandmates announced a 2023 16-show residency in Las Vegas amid the controversy. On October 1, Prinsloo was seen in the audience at the group’s first performance.
“Adam’s extremely busy with his new Vegas stint and they’re just doing their best to be kind and patient with each other while they tough things out. It’s been a horrible time for them, Behati especially,” another insider told Us at the time.
