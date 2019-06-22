Almost there. Bella Thorne gave her fans an update on the search for the hacker who prompted her to leak her own nude photos.

“Getting closer to finding this guy,” the actress, 21, wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, June 21, along with an angry-face emoji.

Thorne also posted a screenshot of a text exchange about the case. “Rest assure [sic] my friend we are working on solving this to get you piece [sic] of mind!” the sender wrote. “Respecting your wishes to not solicit criminal charges; we’ve had to solicit expert assistance with making 100% sure we have I’d [sic] the correct person responsible for these insensitive invasion of your privacy.”

The sender called the person who allegedly stole the photos “way more sophisticated than we thought” and not a “run of the mill hacker.”

Thorne took matters into her own hands on Sunday, June 16, when she posted her nude photos amid threats from the hacker. Whoopi Goldberg criticized the decision during the Tuesday, June 18, episode of The View. “If you’re famous, I don’t care how old you are,” the EGOT winner said. “You don’t take nude photos of yourself.”

The Famous in Love alum defended her actions on her Instagram Story. “Blaming girls for taking the photo in the first place? Is sick and honestly disgusting,” she wrote. “So what, a girl can’t send her boyfriend that she misses photos of her that are sexy? Things he’s already seen? I, as a woman, should be so scared walking around my home, being on my phone, doing anything? Is that what u want our women to be like? Scared of the masses for their sexuality?? Is that what u want? I don’t.”

Thorne’s former Shake It Up costar Zendaya and her ex-boyfriend Tyler Posey were among the celebrities who supported her stance. Her ex Mod Sun, however, sided with Goldberg, telling TMZ: “Whoopi Goldberg said some real s–t. I ain’t gonna be sending no … crazy pictures no more!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!