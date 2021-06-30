A scary situation! Below Deck Mediterranean’s Malia White revealed on Wednesday, June 30, that she was involved in a scooter accident while in Mallorca, Spain.

“Had an amazing day exploring the island of Mallorca with my crew mates by scooter! But it didn’t end as nicely as it started,” the Bravolebrity, 30, wrote via Instagram alongside some “before” photos from her idyllic ride.

She followed up the message with a separate post featuring selfies taken in a hospital bed. The images showed her covered in scrapes, with her limbs wrapped in gauze.

“AFTER: On Instagram we usually share the pretty stuff but this is the important stuff — I’m sharing this to express the importance of always wearing a helmet. Mine quite literally saved my life,” the dive instructor wrote. “I spent the premiere night in a hospital bed after having a mean accident on my scooter. I’ve been riding scooters my whole life, was familiar with the equipment, wasn’t drinking and was 10 minutes from my boat. Accidents happen when you least expect them.”

While the reality star isn’t in perfect health, she noted how fortunate she was to come out of the accident without severe harm.

“Luckily, I was able to walk away with a few stitches, fractured elbow, broken toes, severe road rash and a very sore body,” she added. “I don’t want to imagine what the case would have been without my helmet! I won’t hang up my scooter keys just yet … but I’m definitely aware of the importance of cruising safely! #scooteraccident #ridesafe #alwayswearahelmet #bruisedup #lucky.”

White first appeared on Below Deck Mediterranean in season 2. While she took a break for a couple seasons, she appeared again for season 5 and season 6 of the show, which premiered on Monday, June 28.

“Thankful for my crew members who were there that night. They flagged down a car who happened to be an off-duty police officer and he started giving me medical attention until the ambulance arrived,” she added via her Instagram Story. “They also took care of getting all my stuff & scooter sorted!”

Following her accident, the Florida native’s franchise costars reached out to offer their wishes for a speedy recovery.

“Yikes! So happy you’re okay 😢 get well soon!” Sailing Yacht’s Ciara Duggan commented on her Instagram post. “Omg woman! Im so glad you’re ok!” added Bobby Giancola.