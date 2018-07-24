All smiles here! George Clooney is able to laugh about his recent scooter accident on the set of the upcoming miniseries Catch-22 in Sutri, Italy, a source tells Us Weekly.

“George looked fine on set, walking effortlessly. He was not limping at all, did not appear to be injured. He was joking about the crash with people on set,” the source tells Us, noting that he “got to set early in the morning” on Saturday, July 21.

The source adds: “George was in a great mood and got along well with everyone.”

Us Weekly confirmed on July 10 that the 57-year-old Oscar winner was involved in a motor accident. The following day, a video of the incident surfaced and showed Clooney being thrown over the top of his scooter after he was hit by a Mercedes.

An Olbia police officer told Us Weekly at the time that the driver, who was unharmed, “immediately recognized he was responsible.”

“He turned the car without respecting the road laws,” the officer explained at the time. “He was the first to call the emergency services and the police.”

Clooney suffered minor injuries and was taken to the Giovanni Paolo II hospital in an ambulance. His rep confirmed to Us in a statement that he was “treated and released from an Olbia hospital.”

“He is recovering at home and will be fine,” Clooney’s rep added.

The actor and his wife, Amal Clooney, are currently renting a home in Sardinia, Italy, while he shoots Catch-22. The couple share 13-month-old twins Alexander and Ella.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!