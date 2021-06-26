Friday night is date night! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted getting dinner in Los Angeles on Friday, June 25, and the two looked happier than ever.

Lopez, 51, arrived at Avra Beverly Hills, a Greek seafood restaurant, with Affleck, 48, in the same car. A driver in a Rolls-Royce dropped them off at the back entrance, but photographers captured the couple’s huge smiles.

The Shades of Blue star appeared to laugh while in the vehicle with her beau, according to photos obtained by Just Jared.

Lopez embraced a neutral color palette with a cream coat over a white shirt and tan shorts. The Hustlers producer dressed up the summer outfit with a pair of sky-high stilettos and a ponytail. Affleck wore a green button-down shirt with a matching belt along with black jeans and shoes to match his jacket.

The Argo director has been very happy since reuniting with Lopez, who he was engaged to from 2002 to 2004. “Jen and Ben have been all over each other and can’t seem to get enough — all day, every day,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “Their chemistry is off the charts.”

The singer and Oscar winner reunited in April shortly after Lopez ended her engagement to athlete Alex Rodriguez, breaking off a four-year relationship. They quickly started traveling the country together with meet ups in Montana, Miami, Malibu and more.

Fans saw their chemistry when the two kissed for the cameras at a California birthday dinner for Lopez’s sister, Lynda Lopez, on June 13. In addition to Bennifer’s big lip lock, the party was also attended by J. Lo’s children, twins Maximillian and Emme, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Introducing a new romance to children is a big step for any single parent. Jen was “reluctant to spring a new special someone in her life on them right away,” the insider told Us exclusively in May before the twins met Ben before adding, “Eventually, you can count on her wanting her kids to meet Ben.”

It seems the families are slowly but surely blending together. Another source said the “Jenny from the Block” singer and Jennifer Garner, with whom Affleck shares his three children, share a mutual respect, with the Alias alum giving Lopez her “seal of approval” in early June.

“J. Lo thinks Jennifer is a kind and wonderful person and an amazing mother,” the insider told Us. “Ben is great with kids and that is what really rekindled J. Lo’s attraction to him.”