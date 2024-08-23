Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner split nearly a decade ago, but Garner remains one of Affleck’s biggest supporters — especially during his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

“Ben and Jennifer are friends, and they have a great coparenting relationship,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, referring to Affleck and Garner’s children, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

Affleck and Garner, both 52, have a “mutual understanding that their kids come first,” the insider says, noting that the exes “also get along really well.”

The former spouses, who called it quits in 2015 after 10 years of marriage, have remained on good terms since their breakup. (Garner and Affleck finalized their divorce in 2018.)

“There’s a deep level of trust and respect between them,” the source explains, adding that Affleck and Garner’s past has helped him as he continues to navigate his split from Lopez, 55.

Affleck “has confided in Jen in a lot of ways,” per the insider. “Especially lately when things with J.Lo haven’t been so great in recent months.”

Throughout all the drama between Lopez and Affleck, Garner was rooting for the pair to make amends, according to the insider. “Jen was hopeful that things would work out between them but of course, she just wants them to be happy,” the source tells Us. “So she supports whatever path they’ve decided to take.”

Affleck and Lopez tied the knot in July 2022 after rekindling their romance one year prior. They were previously engaged in the early 2000s before he and Garner wed in 2005. Lopez, meanwhile, married Marc Anthony in 2004 and later welcomed their twins, Max and Emme, 16, before calling it quits in 2011.

Affleck and Lopez hit a bump in the road with their relationship earlier this year. Us confirmed in May that Affleck had moved out of their Beverly Hills home, and he purchased his own Los Angeles pad later that summer.

The pair further fueled split speculation in July when Lopez celebrated her birthday in the Hamptons and Affleck was nowhere to be seen. Neither party publicly acknowledged their wedding anniversary that same month, raising even more eyebrows.

Us confirmed on Tuesday, August 20, that Lopez filed for divorce, citing April 26 as their date of separation, which was months before what would’ve been their two-year anniversary.

Garner, who is dating John Miller, has been doing her best to remain neutral. “She is trying her best to stay out of their relationship in terms of what went wrong because she doesn’t feel like it’s any of her business,” the insider adds.

Despite everyone’s best efforts, Affleck and Lopez couldn’t make it work. “It boiled down to [the fact that] they are two different people,” a source exclusively told Us in August, claiming even after trying to “make it work” with therapy, it became clear “they weren’t a good match.”

With reporting by Sarah Jones