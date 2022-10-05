Newlywed bliss! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot — twice! — over the summer, and an insider tells Us Weekly that the duo can’t stop smiling.

“Ben and Jen are still in their honeymoon phase,” the source exclusively tells Us of the Hustlers actress, 53, and the Oscar winner, 50. “They are very head over heels for each other.”

The couple — who got engaged for the second time in April after rekindling their romance last year — wed in July at a low-key ceremony in Las Vegas. In August, the twosome had a second wedding at Affleck’s Georgia home with their friends and family present.

The duo jetted off to Paris and Italy, respectively, for two honeymoons following their first and second weddings, but the insider says that marriage hasn’t otherwise made much difference in how the pair feel about each other.

“Becoming husband and wife hasn’t changed their relationship much, except for the fact that it solidified what they had,” the source explains. “They’re looking at homes to purchase together and hoping to find one they’re both happy with. It’s been an ongoing process.”

The Good Will Hunting screenwriter and the “Waiting for Tonight” singer have also been busy balancing their careers and family life. Lopez shares twins Max and Emme, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck is shares daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

“Jen is hard at work filming, and Ben has been taking over daddy duty and helping out with the kids a lot,” the source explains. “She adores the fact that he is such a great father and she can always rely on him. He’s been very supportive of her and has visited her on set, which she loves.”

The children, meanwhile, are having fun getting to know their new stepsiblings.

“The kids all get along great and enjoy spending time together as an entire family,” the insider tells Us. “[Ben and Jen] are looking forward to the upcoming holidays and sharing traditions together and making memories as the Afflecks.”

Lopez, for her part, gushed about the couple’s second wedding in a September edition of her newsletter. “‘This is heaven. Right Here. We’re in it now,'” she wrote at the time. “That is one of my favorite lines that Ben wrote from a movie he directed called Live by Night. He also said it the night of our wedding reception in his speech, and I thought, ‘How perfect.’”

The Bronx native went on to say the couple’s reunion was “perfect timing.” The Shades of Blue alum and the Argo director were previously set to wed in September 2003, but called off the ceremony days ahead of time before splitting in early 2004.

“Years ago, we had no idea the road ahead would mean navigating so many labyrinths and hold so many surprises, blessings, and delights,” the Marry Me star continued in her missive. “It all culminated in this moment, one of the most perfect of our lives. We couldn’t have been happier.”

