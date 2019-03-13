Ben Affleck’s Ex-Girlfriend Shauna Sexton Has No Interest in ‘Staring’ at His Face at the Movies

Thank you, next! Ben Affleck’s ex-girlfriend Shauna Sexton won’t be watching his new film, Triple Frontier.

The Playboy model, 23, joked about the thriller flick via Twitter on Tuesday, March 12, writing: “Really want to see triple frontier, but I have reservations about staring at my ex’s face for 2 f–king hours.”

Sexton and Affleck, 46, ended their two-month fling in October 2018. Two months later, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that the veterinary technician was “really scarred” by her relationship with the Oscar winner, whose mood was “always up and down.”

The Argo director and Sexton were first spotted together dining at Nobu in Malibu in August 2018, just days before his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, staged an intervention and he checked into rehab for alcoholism. Although Sexton visited him at the Malibu facility in September, they split after he finished the program.

While Sexton appears to still be on the market, Affleck has since reignited his romance with Lindsay Shookus, who he split from just days before he started seeing Sexton. In February, a second insider told Us that Affleck and the Saturday Night Live producer “are totally back on” and “they’ve picked up right where they left off.”

Affleck has also maintained an amicable relationship with Garner, 46, with whom he shares Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7. “I’m lucky [my kids] got a great mom and she helps out a great deal with making sure we coparent in as good a way as possible,” he said on the Today show in March. “She’s wonderful. Somebody’s the mother of your kids, they’re going to be the most important, central part of your life and that’s good.”

The pair were married from June 2005 to June 2015 and they finalized their divorce in November 2018. Us broke the news in October that Garner is now dating businessman John Miller.

