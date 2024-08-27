Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Ben Higgins Thinks Kaitlyn Bristowe Knew Her Tayshia Adams Comments Would ‘Cause Controversy’

By
Ben Higgins Ashley Iaconetti Thinks Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Comments Was a Soft Launch of Zac Clark Romance 24 mins
Getty Images (3)

Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti think Kaitlyn Bristowe knew what she was doing when she seemingly addressed her friendship fallout with Tayshia Adams over Zac Clark — and made that NSFW comment.

“I want to give her the benefit of the doubt and say she knew that that comment was going to cause controversy,” Higgins, 35, said on the Tuesday, August 27, episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast. “And she was prepared, I hope, for that controversy to exist.”

Higgins was referring to the Sunday, August 25, appearance on the “U, Up?” podcast, where Bristowe, 39, seemingly recalled a conversation with Adams, 33, about her budding romance with Clark, 40. (Adams and Clark got engaged during season 16 of The Bachelorette and split in November 2021 after one year together.)

While not naming Adams or Clark, Bristowe explained that she reached out to the woman after going on a date with her “Bachelor Nation” ex. The woman responded by saying, “I always knew you were a bad person and you’ve confirmed it. Your true colors are showing.” In response, Bristowe hung up and thought, “Now, I just want to send her a picture of me sucking his d–k.”

Ashley Iaconetti Thinks Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Comments Was a Soft Launch of Zac Clark Romance 24 mins
David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Iaconetti, 36, agreed with Higgins’ take on Bristowe’s remarks. “There’s no way she didn’t think this would become a headline when she said this on the podcast,” Iaconetti said.

Higgins noted that they should “never assume for a second” that Bristowe “doesn’t know what she’s doing.” He added, “She knows that this is going to be controversial and so she’s willing to take the heat. Like, she has to be. And if she’s not, then that’s a whole other conversation.”

Biggest Feuds Bachelor History

Related: Biggest Feuds in ‘Bachelor’ History

Higgins added that he would be “shocked” if Bristowe thought “nobody is going to care” about her remarks. “Like, I don’t think Kaitlyn thinks that way,” he said.

Higgins, who was the second-runner up of Bristowe’s season 11 of The Bachelorette in 2015, noted that the Canada native is “extremely loyal until you cross her.”

“I think Kaitlyn is easily crossed,” Higgins said. “I’m saying this like I would say it to Kaitlyn. She gets crossed really quickly instead of taking the time to wade through these waters and push some things aside that would be offensive and probably be like, ‘Hey, yeah, Tayshia, that comment hurts me. … I’m no longer like really respecting your opinion in this relationship,’ and just pushing that aside.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe s Dating History

Related: Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Dating History: Bachelor Romances, Engagements and More

Higgins continued: “That still sits with her because Tayshia crossed her, and as a result, Kaitlyn is going to make sure that somebody knows that Tayshia crossed her.”

Bristowe and Clark, who were first spotted together earlier this year, have yet to confirm their relationship publicly. Iaconetti, for her part, theorized that Bristowe’s remarks were a “soft launch” of their romance.

beige belted peacoat amazon

Deal of the Day

Deal Alert! This Chic, Best-Selling Belted Peacoat is now 20% off! View Deal
a
Quizzes

Prove Your Bachelor Nation Fandom

Play now

 

“I don’t think she would tell the story if they were not together,” Iaconetti said, before wondering, “Or is this kind of a slap and they’re not together?” Ultimately, Iaconetti and Higgins agreed that they think Bristowe and Clark are currently together.

Bristowe, who has received backlash for her remarks, has since apologized. She wrote in her “Off the Vine” Facebook group, “I apologize how it came off. My sense of humor isn’t for everyone.”

In this article

Ashley Iaconetti Bio

Ashley Iaconetti
Ben Higgins Bio

Ben Higgins
Kaitlyn Bristowe Shares Why She Will Never Stop Altering Her Face

Kaitlyn Bristowe
Tayshia Adams What She’s Looking for in a Man

Tayshia Adams
Zac C Clare Crawley Bachelorette Season Contestants

Zac Clark

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!