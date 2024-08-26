Kaitlyn Bristowe is apologizing for those viral comments about sending a woman — seemingly Tayshia Adams — a photo of herself pleasuring a man — seemingly Zac Clark.

After Bristowe, 39, discussed her and apparent Adams’ fallout on the “U, Up?” podcast, a user took to the “Off the Vine” podcast’s Facebook group to break down the remarks. While replying to a fan comment, Bristowe wrote, “I apologize how it came off. My sense of humor isn’t for everyone.”

Bristowe noted that she “definitely didn’t mean” her remarks. “Jared [Freid] is a comedian and sometimes I try to get him to laugh with shock value,” she wrote. “I’m sorry to everyone who took offense to this. I’m feeling really quite terrible about it today.”

While replying to a since-deleted comment, Bristowe wrote, “That’s not how I responded to her. I apologized. I was just trying to make a joke with Jared cuz he’s a comedian and I like trying to make comedians laugh. But understand that’s easy for people to hate on me for.”

When Bristowe and Clark were first spotted together earlier this year, the duo made headlines for their shared connection to Adams, 33. Back in 2020, Adams ended her season of The Bachelorette engaged to Clark. Months later, Adams and Bristowe became friends when they cohosted The Bachelorette together after Chris Harrison’s exit. (Jesse Palmer has since taken over hosting duties for the franchise.) Clark and Adams split in late 2021 when Bristowe was still working closely with Adams.

During the Sunday podcast episode, Bristowe didn’t name drop Adams or Clark, but fans were quick to pick up on clues she was referring to the former couple.

“I went on a date with somebody from the franchise and I reached out to the girl that he used to be with. [She and I] hadn’t talked in months, and, no, we’re not [friends]. We probably look like friends on the outside, but we’re not,” Bristowe said on Sunday. “Thinking it would be the situation where they’d go, ‘Well, I mean, I don’t love it, but of course I’m not going to say [no].’ It was not. I wasn’t saying, ‘If this is a problem, then I won’t.’ I was just giving a heads-up.”

Bristowe reached out to the woman via text. “I [texted her], ‘Hey, so-and-so DM’ed me and we’ve been chatting. I know you’re really happy in a relationship, so I don’t know if this would bother you or not,’” Bristowe recalled. “She called and was very upset. She said, ‘I always knew you were a bad person and you’ve confirmed it. Your true colors are showing.’ Then, I hung up and [thought,] ‘Now, I just want to send her a picture of me sucking his d–k.’”

Bristowe’s romance with Clark comes less than one year after calling off her engagement from ex-fiancé Jason Tartick in August 2023. Tartick, for his part, has since moved on with Kat Stickler — which Bristowe has previously alluded to feeling “f—king sick” over.

However, while discussing the Sunday podcast in her FB group Bristowe was quick to shut down any speculation surrounding her feelings toward Stickler.

“I honestly do not care about KB and Zac dating. All things aside, I think they’re cute and both deserve to be happy. HOWEVER. I do think if roles were reversed, KB would absolutely not like it at all,” one user wrote on the “Off the Vine” Facebook page, while another replied, “I guess we’ve sort of seen that play out with Kat.”

Bristowe set the record straight. “I like Kat … so I wouldn’t have called her a terrible person and yelled at her,” she commented. “I would have appreciated the heads up.”