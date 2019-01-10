Ben Stiller’s father, Jerry Stiller, was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday, January 9, for a medical emergency.

According to Radar Online, the 91-year-old actor was taken to a Manhattan hospital and is still recovering. Contrary to reports, the outlet added that sources close to the Stiller family revealed he did not suffer a stroke.

“He’s doing well, and will be home in a few days,” a family friend told Radar.

Jerry is best known for his recurring role as George Costanza’s father, Frank, on the former NBC sitcom Seinfeld. He also starred as Carrie Heffernan’s dad, Arthur, on The King of Queens for all nine seasons. Additionally, Jerry appeared in movies such as Zoolander with Ben and Hairspray.

Jerry’s wife, Anne Meara, died in 2015 at the age of 85. The twosome, who were married for 61 years, are also parents of daughter Amy.

Back in 2015, the Stiller family released at statement confirming Meara’s death and called the late actress Jerry’s “partner in life.”

“The two were married for 61 years and worked together almost as long,” the statement read at the time.

Jerry and Meara appeared together on The Ed Sullivan Show, All My Children and The King of Queens.

