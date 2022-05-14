Beth Behrs: 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me!

Working her way up. Beth Behrs opened up about what fans might not know about her, and the actress revealed that she started out in Hollywood working as an assistant for a late icon.

“I worked for Joan Rivers in college,” Behrs, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly. The star of CBS’ The Neighborhood was studying at from UCLA’s School of Film and Television — where she earned her bachelor’s degree in critical studies in 2008 — when she picked up a job working with the Fashion Police host. Below, she reveals how the famous comic, who died in 2014, used to cook for her and give her fancy gifts.

Another iconic funny lady wrote her a note that she has since had framed, while she told Us she’s dying to go to a dinner party at a certain Oscar winner’s home.

Even though she’s a foodie, Behrs hopes to reduce her impact on the environment. “Food waste is a huge no-no in [my] house,” she explained before revealing how she’s trying to create less trash.

That’s why she has teamed up with Schick Intuition Bamboo. The sustainable razors feature 75 percent recycled steel blades, 100 percent recyclable paperboard packaging, which is helping Behrs keep her household — which she shares with husband Michael Gladis, who she married in 2018 — as plastic-free as possible.

Keep scrolling to learn 25 things you don’t know about Behrs:

1. I wore cowboy boots to my 2 Broke Girls audition, and [director] Michael Patrick King said I must buy a pair of heels — the first I’d ever owned — for the screen test.

2. We try to be a plastic-free house, so I recently swapped out all my plastic razors for the new Schick Intuition Bamboo razors! They come in recyclable and certified sustainably-sourced paperboard packaging, have a unique handle made with 70% renewable bamboo, and give me the same close, smooth shave I’m used to. We also always use reusable sandwich, grocery, produce bags, etc.

3. Horses consume my life outside of acting. I have a rescue mare named Belle, who’s part mustang. I always say, “Who rescued who?”

4. Food waste is a huge no-no in [my] house. I compost daily and eventually get yummy soil for my garden!

5. My childhood best friend is Matt Doyle, who’s starring in Company on Broadway.

6. I recently discovered pickle ball and I’m truly obsessed.

7. My best audition and biggest heartbreak was for Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady on Broadway and not getting the part.

8. I graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in Theater, Film and Television. I wanted to make documentaries. Still do.

9. In elementary school, I used to pretend I was sick to stay home and watch I Love Lucy reruns.

10. I was a total jock growing up. My soccer team named me “Biggest Beast in the Smallest Package.”

11. I love a good fart joke. Always have. Always will.

12. I sold my first comedy screenplay to Lionsgate last year.

13. I was a waitress in real life for a very short time. I quit after I spilled 60-oz beer glasses all over a table of 10.

14. I suffer from anxiety and panic attacks, and a meditation practice I learned called yoga nidra saved my life. I now teach [it] for the Obé fitness app.

15. I’m happiest and calmest when I’m in nature or reading a beautiful book.

16. My favorite food group is pasta.

17. My celebrity crush is Stanley Tucci. I’d give anything to go to a dinner party at his house.

18. I worked for Joan Rivers in college, and she used to cook me eggs and give me jewelry.

19. My sister and I started an equine therapy program for survivors of sexual assault.

20. I make a giant green smoothie every single day. It’s the only way I’ll eat my vegetables.

21. My grandma was the first person I learned physical comedy from. She used to take her teeth out for a laugh at fancy restaurants.

22. My dream job is one just like The Carol Burnett Show. I keep a handwritten note from her framed on my desk.

23. My favorite quote is “Laughter is carbonated holiness” by Anne Lamott.

24. My husband and I have been keeping bees for over eight years.

25. I try to write a poem every morning. It feeds my soul.

