In the spirit. Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman’s wife, Beth Chapman, stepped out to celebrate her stepson Leland Chapman’s birthday.

“Let the Birthday shenanigans begin Happy Birthday @lelandbchapman,” Beth, 51, wrote on Instagram on Friday, December 14. “I’m so happy you came to spend your birthday with us. Let the Reindeer games begin.” The reality star also tagged Dog, Leland’s wife, Jamie Chapman, daughters Cecily and Bonnie Chapman, and son Garry Chapman.

Beth can be heard laughing and saying, “Jeffrey, cuff him,” in the video, in which she sneaks up on her stepson during a phone call.

Jamie shared a photo of her mother-in-law on her own Instagram account on Saturday, December 15. The Dog the Bounty Hunter alum posed with her leg up and sported a big smile in the pic. She wore a black fur coat, sunglasses and sparkly heels.

“Tonight was wonderful watching @whitechristmasmusical!” Jamie captioned the shot. “Had a super great time.”

Us Weekly confirmed on November 27 that doctors discovered Beth’s cancer had returned when she underwent emergency surgery. She revealed her initial diagnosis of stage II throat cancer in September 2017. However, she announced months later that she was cancer free.

Beth’s ailment is incurable and has spread to her throat and lungs, Us learned earlier this week. The TV personality is receiving treatment in Los Angeles and exploring other therapy options, though her doctors have recommended four to eight chemo sessions.

Dog recently gave Us an update on his wife’s condition. “She’s still trying to cook and get involved in my bounties and business. She’s still trying to do everything,” he noted. “Beth is the kind of girl who likes control. She’s trying to still advise me on my work, and I’m like, ‘Honey, I was the Dog the Bounty Hunter before I met you. Stay out of it!’”

Meanwhile, the 65-year-old is remaining optimistic throughout the ordeal. “I don’t listen to the bad news. I don’t want to hear it. … I pray a lot, anywhere. I cry all the time,” he revealed. “I’m a sinner. I pray a lot. I have done double that. I constantly ask God to heal my honey and make sure He takes care of it. I’ve been telling Him that I’m going to try and quit smoking and cursing. I’m a dealmaker, and I’ll do anything.”

