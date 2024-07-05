Bethenny Frankel is opening up about her “s–t week” days after her ex-fiancé Paul Bernon’s romance with Aurora Culpo made headlines.

Frankel, 53, took to TikTok on Thursday, July 4, to reveal she was spending Independence Day laying in bed with a margarita.

“My mother dying when I was at a low was like a one, maybe, this was like a three,” the Real Housewives alum said in her video. “I didn’t sleep all week.”

The Bravolebrity explained that she would not try to “pretend to be livin’ la vida loca.” Meanwhile, her daughter, Bryn Hoppy, whom she shares with ex-husband Jason Hoppy, was out and about celebrating the holiday with “Americana” traditions.

“I’m livin’ la vida no-ca. I’m trying not to bust out. I’ll explain it all later,” she continued, adding that she’ll dive into more details on her podcast. “Really, really s–t on a cracker.”

While she didn’t mention Bernon, 45, by name, her former fiancé has made headlines for his new romance with model Olivia Culpo’s older sister, Aurora, 35.

“Aurora and Paul have been dating for over two months now,” a source exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly on June 28. “He moved on very quickly after Bethenny.”

Frankel and Bernon split in March after six years together, Us confirmed in May. “It just wasn’t going to work,” a separate source exclusively told Us at the time. “They are so different – he’s an under-the-radar kind of guy.”

Bernon made headlines with Aurora after they were photographed together during Olivia’s wedding weekend to Christian McCaffrey. Bernon was her date during some of the wedding festivities in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, but he wasn’t invited to the actual ceremony.

Aurora and Olivia, 32, joked about Bernon, who is based in Boston as the founder and Managing Partner of PMB Ventures, not swinging an invite before the June 29 nuptials on Aurora’s “Barely Filtered” podcast.

“He’s not invited to the wedding,” Olivia declared, to which Aurora responded, “Rude.”

“No, it’s rude to invite somebody I’ve never met,” Olivia retorted before Aurora asked again to bring her “special friend.”

“Yeah, OK, flavor of the month,” Olivia joked. “Not interested.”

Aurora is originally from the East Coast but relocated to California with her two kids, son Remi, 5, and daughter Solei, 3, whom she shares with ex-husband Michael “Mikey” Bortone.