A likely story! Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel isn’t buying castmate Luann de Lesseps‘ claims that she’s leaving her home base for a warmer climate.

“Big announcement: I love New York but it’s time for a change,” the former Countess, 53, wrote on Instagram on Monday, April 1. “I’M MOVING TO LA INDEFINITELY! I hope the Beverly Hills ladies are ready.”

She added in a subsequent comment: “I’ll bring my old dog.”

Many bought de Lesseps’ fib hook, line and sinker, writing, “Wait, what?” and “What about that beautiful round house you just bought in upstate New York?”

Even Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Camille Grammer appeared to buy into the line, responding with four clapping hand emojis and two hearts. “Wow!! Yay!!” she wrote.

The Skinnygirl founder, however, wasn’t falling for the April Fool’s Day announcement. “And I’m pregnant with Tom [D’Augustino Jr.]’s baby, the 48-year-old commented.

“@bethennyfrankel Nice one,” de Lesseps, 53, responded with a laughing face emoji.

The Class With the Countess: How to Live With Elegance and Flair author and the businessman, 52, announced that they were calling it quits on their marriage of seven months in August 2017.

“It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce,” the Bravo personality, wrote on Twitter at the time. “We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!”

She later revealed to Andy Cohen in a Watch What Happens Live special that she made the decision to split from D’Agostino after she found out he had spent an evening out on the town with an ex-girlfriend from the press.

“I found out about it the next day in the press, so that for me was, like, the final straw. I was like, ‘I can’t do this anymore,’” she said.

Frankel, who was initially against the couple’s marriage, spoke out about their relationship one day ahead of their split while appearing on Watch What Happens Live. “I really feel badly for her because she’s living this totally out loud and I think, ‘you know, it’s personal,” she said. “They got married and I decided to stay out of it after that.”

