Bette Midler Says Justin Timberlake Owes Janet Jackson’s Boob an Apology





It’s just a bunch of hocus pocus! Bette Midler thinks Justin Timberlake should be giving Janet Jackson‘s boob an apology following his Instagram sorry to wife Jessica Biel. The post comes after PDA photos with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright surfaced last month.

“So, when is Janet Jackson’s boob gonna get an apology? #JusticeForJanet,” Midler, 74, wrote via Twitter on Monday, December 9, calling Timberlake, 38, out for famously touching Jackson on stage during the 2004 Super Bowl XXVIII halftime show.

Nearly 15 years ago, Timberlake was a part of the major wardrobe malfunction on February 1, 2004, when he grabbed the “Made for Now” singer’s right cup of her bustier top and accidentally exposed her breast. Ahead of his return to the Super Bowl stage in 2018, the Trolls actor revealed he had a conversation with Jackson, 53, after the incident and “absolutely” made peace.

“I don’t know that a lot of people know that. I don’t think it’s my job to do that because you value relationships that you do have with people,” Timberlake told Apple Music’s Beats 1 host Zane Lowe in January 2018.

On Monday, the Beaches actress also addressed the “Man of the Woods” singer’s public apology to his wife, 37, and fans after he was photographed showing PDA with Wainwright, 30, in November.

“#JustinTimberlake publicly apologized to his wife for holding hands with another actress after having too much to drink, but sez nothing else happened. Who cares?” she tweeted. “He held another woman’s hand, BFD.”

In November, the “Cry Me a River” singer and Wainwright were photographed on the balcony of the Old Absinthe House on Bourbon Street. In one photo, the actress can be seen putting her hand on the former Mouseketeer’s knee. In another, the pair are holding hands under a table.

On December 4, the Tennessee native apologized on Instagram for his “strong lapse in judgement” and admitted that he drank “way too much that night.” He noted that “nothing happened between” him and Wainwright.

“I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that,” he wrote in the apology. “I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it.”

A source told Us exclusively on Tuesday, December 10 that Timberlake’s wife of seven years, Biel, 37, “encouraged Justin to put out his statement on Instagram because she felt embarrassed by his actions and wanted him to take accountability.” The insider added that the couple are “still united.”