“Flawless” is right! Beyoncé stumbled as she descended the stairs on stage at a recent concert, but she gracefully recovered and carried on with the show.

The 36-year-old’s near-disaster can be seen in fan video from her and Jay-Z’s show in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, August 23, the latest stop of the married couple’s On the Run II tour.

As the footage shows, Beyoncé’s ankle buckled as she walked down the stairs, but she sprung up, kicked her leg out, and strutted on as if nothing had happened.

Beyoncé almost fell down the stairs and she handled it like the Queen that she is. 👑 #Nashvillehttps://t.co/m47AMvyWCv #OTRII pic.twitter.com/aO5dISsBKb — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) August 24, 2018

The recovery is reminiscent of Bey’s Super Bowl 50 halftime performance in 2016 — during which she lost her balance but made her resulting hop backward look like part of the choreography.

The 22-time Grammy winner wasn’t so lucky at Coachella in April, though. During a dance-off with sister Solange Knowles at the California music fest, both siblings ended up falling to the stage.

Meanwhile, Billboard reports the On the Run II tour has earned more than $150 million, after only 29 of the scheduled 48 tour dates. By contrast, Beyoncé and her 48-year-old husband’s 2014 On the Run tour only raked in $110 million.

The Carters have more reasons to celebrate: Their joint album Everything Is Love debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 in June, and their music video for “APES—T” won Best Cinematography at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards earlier this week.

The On the Run II tour heads to Georgia and Florida next, followed by stops in Texas, Louisiana, California, and Vancouver. It ends in Seattle on October 4.

