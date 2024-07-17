Bhad Bhabie Reveals She’s Made More Than $57 Million on OnlyFans

Rapper Bhad Bhabie is a certified millionaire.

Bhabie, 21, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, July 15, to share receipts from earnings taken through the subscription-based social platform over the past three years.

The post, captured by TMZ, showed a statement that dated back to April 2021, indicating that Bhabie’s earnings up until Thursday, July 11, totaled $57,060,758.48.

The outlet verified the receipt, reporting that they were “told the number is 100 percent legit and that her receipts check out.”

Bhabie, real name Danielle Bregoli, also broke down the revenue streams that helped her rake in the millions, revealing that the majority of her earnings came from “Messages,” referring to the DMs she received. The total figure was in excess of $32 million.

The mom-of-one, who gave birth to a daughter in March, also brought in more than $24 million from subscriptions to her OnlyFans account.

The father of Bhabie’s newborn is Le Vaughn, however, Bhabie is no longer dating the musician after claiming the 26-year-old attacked her at the end of June. Per TMZ, Bhabie posted disturbing footage of an incident via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 30.

Bhabie told People in February that her daughter would be given the name Kali Love, but has yet to reveal if that eventuated. “The name doesn’t really have any specific meaning, it’s just his mom picked the middle name and then I had a list of five names I liked, and Kali was one of them,” Bhabie told the outlet. “I thought that Love went good with Kali.”

Bhabie also told the outlet that she found out she was pregnant in July 2023. “I was a day late and I took a test, but I took a test only a day late, because I was just eating so much and I felt like something was off,” she said.

She announced her pregnancy via Instagram in December 2023, posting photos of her growing baby bump.

Bhabie’s impressive OnlyFans earnings come after reality star Stevan Ditter recently revealed he sees OnlyFans as a job after making serious money from it.

Appearing on the June 20 episode of the podcast, “The Viall Files,” the Perfect Match contestant, 29, claimed people “can make easily six figures a month” through OnlyFans.

“You have to recognize the idea that you’ve got social platforms, TikTok, Instagram, stuff like that to boost yourself,” he said. “There’s a way to market yourself and handle it. So you just have to look at it like anything else that’s marketable. But six figures, clean number, it’s pretty acceptable for a lot of people to be able to make.”