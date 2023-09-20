Bijou Phillips Requests Spousal Support From Danny Masterson in Prison

Bijou Phillips is requesting spousal support from Danny Masterson.

The actress, 43, filed for divorce on Monday, September 18, and requested to “terminate the court’s ability to grant support” to Masterson, 47, according to Insider. She also asked to be granted full legal and physical custody of their 9-year-old daughter, Fianna, giving Masterson visitation rights.

Phillips is seeking for their assets to be divided up by the court as separate property without mentioning a prenup. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, requesting that Masterson pay her attorneys fees as well.

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, September 19, that Phillips filed to end her marriage after 12 years.

“Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter,” her attorney Lauzon Paluch told TMZ. “This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter.”

Phillips previously remained by Masterson’s side after he was arrested and charged with three counts of rape. Following accusations from multiple women about alleged behavior in early 2000s, Masterson was convicted in May and sentenced earlier this month to 30 years in prison.

“From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit,” Masterson told Us in 2017 about the claims. “I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused.”

Phillips, meanwhile, penned a letter to Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo ahead of his sentencing. .

“We left our home in Los Angeles to move to a farm in Santa Ynez, where I could recuperate [following health issues]. Danny immediately began to work the land and grow a beautiful vineyard with 6,000 vines, that he tended on his own for six years,” she wrote in a letter obtained by The Underground Bunker, which specializes in news about Scientology. “He toiled long days on the land to make it profitable for our family. He took classes to learn about growing grapes, wines and he became a sommelier. He also studied the business end of it.”

According to Phillips, Masterson’s legal issues took a toll on their daughter.

“It has been very difficult without him here. Even though he is now in jail, he calls her every day. He helps her with homework every night. He teaches her math with kindness and patience,” she continued. “She is far above grade level in all subjects, reading three grades above her own, and that is thanks to the guidance and attention of her father. Danny has watched her piano recitals and applauds when she practices in the living room after each song. Our daughter loves her pony on our farm, as well as our dogs and cats. But more than anything, she loves her father.”

Masterson’s attorney Shawn Holley has since said that his client plans to appeal his sentence.