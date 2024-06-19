Billy Joel is weighing in on Justin Timberlake’s recent DWI — and sharing some words of wisdom.

“Judge not lest ye be judged,” Joel, 75, told local news outlet PIX11 on Tuesday, June 18, while dining in Sag Harbor, New York. This was the same Long Island town in which Timberlake, 43, was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Us Weekly confirmed that the singer was arrested by Sag Harbor police and taken into custody until his arraignment, which took place later on Tuesday morning. Timberlake was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and released without bail. He is set to return to court on July 26.

“The charge was a single count because he refused the breath test,” Timberlake’s lawyer, Ed Burke, told Us in a statement. “Mr. Timberlake was also charged with two other court citations, running a stop sign and not traveling in the correct traffic lane.”

Further details about the incident revealed that Timberlake claimed he “had one martini” before following his friends home, according to court documents obtained by CNN. A Sag Harbor police officer stated that Timberlake “had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.” The singer also refused a breathalyzer.

“On June 18, 2024, at 12:37 AM, Justin R. Timberlake, age 43, of Tennessee, was observed operating a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Street, failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel,” the Sag Harbor police department shared in a statement on Tuesday. “A traffic stop was initiated by a Police Officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition.”

Timberlake has yet to publicly address his arrest. The singer is currently on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which kicked off in April. Timberlake is set to take the stage in Chicago for two shows this coming weekend. The tour is scheduled to come to an end in December.

Ahead of his arrest, both Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, shared sweet Father’s Day tributes via Instagram. The duo, who wed in 2012, share two sons, Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3.

Timberlake’s Instagram post referred to his sons as his “greatest gifts” with a rare photo of the boys.

“I learn more about myself everyday just because you both chose me to be your Daddy,” he wrote. “I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys… to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall. And, of course, to flood you with insufferable Dad-jokes all along the way. I love you both so much. Thank you for giving me my biggest purpose.”