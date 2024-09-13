Billy Ray Cyrus’s Ex Firerose Details 5-Day Hospital Stay After ‘Life-Threatening’ Diagnosis

Billy Ray Cyrus’s ex-wife Firerose has revealed she was rushed to the hospital following a “life-threatening diagnosis.”

Firerose, 37, said she was “grateful to be alive” as she shared details of the scary experience via an Instagram post on Wednesday, September 11.

“Home from 5 days in hospital after being rushed to emergency & finding out I had a life-threatening diagnosis. I’m so profoundly grateful to be alive it’s hard to even explain,” Firerose (real name: Johanna Rose Hodges) wrote. “I’ll share more details when I’m ready but the fantastic news is God got me to the ER just in time & I’m going to be absolutely OK.”

She continued, “Beyond thankful for all the amazing doctors & nurses who took such great care of me & my beautiful soul family for every prayer, visit, text & call. The Lord reminded me I have much purpose still on earth, making music to help others & glorify Him. Now my testimony’s even stronger, with this radical grace & my life being saved once again. What a wonderful blessing each day forward is from here.”

Alongside the caption, Firerose posted a carousel of images, including several of herself taken in her hospital bed. She did not disclose what her life-threatening diagnosis was.

It’s been a rough few months for Firerose, who made headlines as she and Billy Ray Cyrus, 63, went through a messy split.

In June, Cyrus filed for an annulment of his marriage to Firerose, citing irreconcilable differences and “inappropriate marital conduct.” The former couple’s date of separation was listed as May 22, 2024, which was seven months after they tied the knot.

The pair finalized their divorce in August, and according to documents seen by Us Weekly, Firerose received $0 in the agreement. Although Firerose was not awarded a cash settlement, Cyrus agreed to hand over any song credits or royalties that they wrote or published together throughout their relationship.

In July, leaked audio revealed a heated argument between Cyrus and Firerose, in which the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer could be heard putting his ex-wife Tish, 57, and daughter Miley, 31, on blast.

Prior to their acrimonious split, Firerose and Cyrus gushed over one another publicly, including in a joint statement posted via social media in October 2023 to announce they had married.

“10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony. It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined,” the couple wrote via a joint Instagram post. “For both of us to hear the preacher say, ‘Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus… I now pronounce you husband and wife’ that was the sacred moment our new forever began. Long Live Love! ❤️♾️.”