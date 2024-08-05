Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Finalize Divorce 3 Months After Split

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose have finalized their divorce three months after filing, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to court documents obtained by Us on Monday, August 5, Firerose, 37, received $0 in the pair’s agreement. While Firerose walked away without any cash, Cyrus, 62, agreed to hand over any song credits or royalties that they wrote or published together throughout their relationship. Daily Mail was first to report the news of their divorce being finalized.

“This past Friday the parties reached a settlement agreement at mediation to dissolve their 7-month marriage, and the Court declared the parties divorced this morning. Mr. Cyrus is relieved to put this nightmare behind him,” Cyrus’ lawyers, Rose Palermo and Jason Talley, said in a statement to Us on Monday. “Further, a couple of weeks ago, prior to mediation, Ms. Hodges legally changed her last name from ‘Hodges’ to ‘Cyrus.’ Mr. Cyrus feels that this validates his assertion that his ex-wife’s sole impetus for marrying him was to obtain his last name.”

Us has reached out to Firerose for comment.

In June, Cyrus filed for an annulment of his marriage to Firerose, citing irreconcilable differences and “inappropriate marital conduct.” The exes’ date of separation was listed as May 22, 2024, seven months after they wed.

Since news broke of their breakup, Cyrus and Firerose have gone back and forth throwing allegations against one another. Firerose alleged that Cyrus was abusive and claimed she had to follow strict rules in their relationship.

Cyrus, who denied the claims, accused Firerose of cheating, blocking him from having contact with one of his daughters and abusing him verbally. She denied the accusations. Billy Ray is the father of Miley Cyrus, 31, Braison Cyrus, 30, and Noah Cyrus, 24, whom he shares with ex-wife Tish Cyrus. He is also the adoptive father of Tish’s eldest two children — Brandi, 37, and Trace, 35 — and shares his son Christopher, 32, with ex Kristin Luckey.

One month after filing for divorce, Us obtained audio of Billy Ray and Firerose arguing about the timing of his performance. (Us later exclusively revealed that the fight started after Billy Ray was invited to join Nicki Minaj on stage in February.) In the clip, Firerose asked the musician to “stop screaming” at her but Billy Ray blamed her for the situation.

Billy Ray’s attorneys — Rose Palermo and Jason Talley of Cheatham Palermo and Garrett — addressed the audio drama in a statement to Us, stating that that the country singer had “previously admitted in a court filing that he had been very vocally frustrated and angry with Ms. Hodges during their 7-month marriage as he began to uncover more and more of Ms. Hodges true motives for marrying him.”

Billy Ray later broke his silence about the audio — which included several digs at his family and ex-wife Tish — and shared he was at his “wit’s end” with Firerose.

“As every day went by, I started realizing something was wrong. And that’s before I knew she was a fraud,” Billy Ray wrote via his Instagram Story. “I just knew something wasn’t right. That was before I knew she was David Hodges [sic] ex-wife. That’s before I knew her parents [sic] last name.”

Billy Ray added that he had “no idea” that Firerose “was arrested for felony residential burglary.”

“I saw before my very own eyes, everything I thought I knew about her, was a lie. She was trying to take over my career, my life and usurp the Cyrus name for her own gain,” he continued. “See you in court.”