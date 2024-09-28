Bachelor in Paradise alums Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile are not in a rush to expand their family.

“At this time, Joe and I do see kids in our future,” Pitt, 26, wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, September 27. “Right now, we are just enjoying being together and childless.”

She continued, “[We’re] getting our baby fix from our friends and families’ beautiful kiddos.”

Pitt and Amabile, 38, met on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, getting engaged during the 2021 finale. They eloped one year later in October 2022 at a New York City courthouse.

“We started the wedding planning process and we were like, ‘This is gonna take a while. Why don’t we knock out the marriage thing?’” Amabile said on his now-defunct “Click Bait” podcast at the time. “We thought it would be fun. We had some friends that did it.”

After the couple’s intimate wedding, fans speculated the accelerated timeline was because Pitt was pregnant.

“A lot of people did ask if I was pregnant, which I guess makes sense. People are wondering if we had a shotgun wedding because I’m pregnant. I’m not pregnant,” she said in a November 2022 YouTube video, adding that marriage hadn’t changed their relationship. “Our relationship doesn’t feel any different, like, I feel the same level of commitment now that we’re married, but I have accidentally called [Joe] my fiancé multiple times this past week. … That’s still so weird [and] going to take a minute to get used to.”

Pitt and Amabile held a second wedding ceremony in Charleston in September 2023.

“Why Charleston, South Carolina? We just kind of randomly picked the place. But it’s beautiful,” Amabile told Us Weekly exclusively in July 2023. “And we really fell in love with our venue as soon as we walked in.”

Ahead of their anniversary next month, Pitt and Amabile settled in New York City.

“As newlyweds, we wanted to create a space that felt like home for both of us,” Pitt told Us in November 2023. “We were able to create a space that is both stylish and functional — not to mention budget-friendly. It’s been so fun to design our apartment together as a married couple. We’ve been able to play off of each other’s styles and creative decisions, and we’ve created a space that we both love.”

She added, “When I first moved in, we ended up repurposing a lot of Joe’s furniture as ‘our’ furniture. We are also very cluttered, which we’ve been realizing. Living in NYC, we’re accustomed to not having a lot of space, so it was important that we find furniture that was sleek and stylish yet functional.”