Setting the record straight. Bachelor Nation fans have been curious about Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile’s spur-of-the-moment wedding plans — and the pair are more than happy to clear the air.

“A lot of people did ask if I was pregnant, which I guess makes sense,” the Canada native, 25, said in a Thursday, November 3, YouTube video alongside Amabile, 36. “People are wondering if we had a shotgun wedding because I’m pregnant. I’m not pregnant.”

The Bachelor In Paradise alums, who got engaged during season 7 in 2021, announced last month that they had officially tied the knot in an intimate courthouse ceremony in New York City.

“We have always known marriage was in our future, it just looked a little bit different than we expected,” the twosome told Us Weekly in a joint statement on October 27, noting that BiP’s Natasha Parker served as their sole witness. “We still plan on having a big wedding next fall that we are already planning, but with everything being so public in our relationship, having a private moment just the two of us felt so special and intimate.”

The couple further opened up about their elopement during the Thursday episode of Amabile’s “Click Bait” podcast.

“We were so dressed down,” the bride said, joking that they forgot to purchase wedding bands ahead of time. “We were wearing [face] masks. We were like, ‘There’s no way anyone’s gonna see us.’ But it’s this big room before you go into the individual room with so many people [waiting] that we were kinda like, ‘OK, there’s a chance.’”

Following their casual celebration, the ABC personalities have enjoyed settling into newlywed life.

“I feel like because we were already, like, committed to each other for life, like, the marriage didn’t change that,” Pitt said in the couple’s joint YouTube video. “Our relationship doesn’t feel any different, like, I feel the same level of commitment now that we’re married, but I have accidentally called [Joe] my fiancé multiple times this past week. … That’s still so weird [and] going to take some a minute to get used to.”

While the Bachelor season 25 alum and the Chicago native adjust to their new realities as a married pair, they are still planning for a larger wedding celebration with their loved ones.

“The wedding is going to be in the U.S.,” the former grocery store owner teased of their plans in Thursday’s video, noting that they are seeking a simple destination affair in Charleston, South Carolina, Nashville or Austin, Texas. “We picked a wedding planner and we’re gonna vlog the entire experience [on our YouTube channel].”

Pitt added: “We want people to have a really good time, us included. We want it to be, like, fun and [a] great energy and really enjoyable for everyone to be there.”