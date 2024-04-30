Bachelor Nation alum Blake Horstmann is taking a walk down Stagecoach memory lane.

“Dare I say that was the best weekend of 2024,” Jason Tartick captioned an Instagram post on Monday, April 29, sharing photos of his weekend at the country music festival, which took place from Friday, April 26 through Sunday, April 28.

Horstmann, 35, was quick to comment, alluding to his sordid past at Stagecoach.

“Been telling ya about Stagecoahc [sic] for years 😂😉,” the former Bachelorette star wrote.

Related: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couples Who Are Still Together There’s something about Mexico that makes someone fall in love. While many get engaged on Bachelor in Paradise, only a handful have stayed together, gotten married and even had kids! Marcus Grodd and Lacy Faddoul were the first “successful” Bachelor in Paradise couple after he popped the question during the 2014 finale of season 1. While […]

Horstmann made his Bachelor Nation debut during season 14 of The Bachelorette, finishing as Becca Kufrin’s runner-up. He went on to star on Bachelor in Paradise season 6 in 2019, which is where the real drama with costar Caelynn Bell (née Miller-Keyes) started.

While his BiP season was airing, Horstmann made headlines offscreen when he posted pre-Paradise text messages between himself and Bell, 28, revealing that they had planned to hook up at Stagecoach. The rendezvous between Bell and Horstmann occurred one night after he slept with fellow Bachelor Nation alum Kristina Schulman.

Onscreen, Bell and Schulman, 31, confronted Horstmann about what went down at the music festival. While he stuck around on the beach to pursue things with Schulman, she turned him down and Horstmann went home.

“To say paradise was rough for me is an understatement,” he wrote on social media in September 2019, following his BiP elimination. “I have no one to blame but myself for that. It’s not easy putting yourself and all of your mistakes out there for the world to see. No matter the differences all of us had on that beach, I will always have respect for each and every one of you, being brave enough to be yourselves and chase the love we all feel we deserve.”

Related: Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli's Relationship Timeline Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli both Looked for love on reality TV before sparking their romance off camera. Bachelor Nation met Horstmann when he competed for Becca Kufrin’s affections on season 14 of The Bachelorette. After finishing as the runner-up on the 2018 season, Horstmann came under fire during season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise […]

Horstmann continued: “Never forget that we are all human and not characters on television. I want to thank those of you that have sent me kind words and encouraging messages. Those have helped more than you will ever know. I hope that this is not the end of my story and I can look back at this summer and be grateful for the lessons learned and the friends made.”

While discussing the drama — and its fallout — with Us Weekly in March 2021, Horstmann admitted he has no regrets about releasing the text messages.

“I’ll never really apologize for that,” he shared. “I’m never gonna regret [or] apologize for defending myself.”

Horstmann has since moved on from the Bachelor Nation drama and kicked off a relationship with Love Is Blind alum Giannina Gibelli. The two started dating while filming All Star Shore, and kept their relationship under wraps until the show aired in June 2022. Us Weekly broke that the pair welcomed their first child together, a son named Heath Orion Horstmann, earlier this month.