Before Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds had “4,000 kids,” they had just as many bouquets of flowers.

In the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us, Lively portrays flower shop owner Lily Bloom. In honor of her character’s name and occupation, Lively told People the story behind the best bouquet she’s ever received.

“When my husband and I first got together, he would send me a bouquet of flowers every week,” she said in the interview published on August 7, “but he would always send a card and it would just be a sentence of something that had happened that week. Something funny or emotional that one of us said.”

“It was just a little quote of the week,” Lively, 36, added. “It was such a beautiful, romantic thing. Now we have 4,000 children!”

Lively and Reynolds’ romance dates back to 2010 when they shared the screen in Green Lantern. They tied the knot in September 2012 after only a year of dating, and have welcomed four children, James, Inez, Betty and Olin in the years since.

Reynolds attended the film’s premiere on Tuesday, August 6, alongside his wife. Lively similarly supported his latest project, Deadpool and Wolverine. Lively told People “it’s the best” having her husband by her side.

“This movie is a movie about a woman who experiences every color of human emotion and the people who love her and support her along the way,” said Lively, adding that she is “grateful” to feel that support from her loved ones at the premiere.

Reynold’s expressed a similar sentiment at the premiere of Deadpool and Wolverine, telling Entertainment Tonight his wife is “amazing.”

“She is so smart, everything I do is in lockstep with her,” he said.

At the premiere, Reynolds revealed the name of his and Lively’s fourth child.

“I want to start by saying thank you to my wife, Blake, who is here,” he shared. “I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here. I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing — that is, the contents of this movie — that happens in your wondrous life.”