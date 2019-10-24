



Very on brand! Blake Lively kept her birthday post to husband Ryan Reynolds original and exciting, in keeping with the couple’s usual goofy antics.

“I picked a good one,” the Gossip Girl alum, 32, captioned an Instagram photo in which she put her finger up the Deadpool star’s nose on Wednesday, October 23. “Happy birthday @vancityreynolds.”

Meanwhile, Reynolds, 43, shared a solo shot on his Instagram Story. “Birthday selfie,” he wrote. The actor wore the same outfit in Lively’s pic and appeared to be standing beside a lake.

The pair, who tied the knot in September 2012, are known for their hilarious birthday shout-outs. The Proposal star celebrated with the A Simple Favor actress in August by posting a series of photos on Instagram in which she had her eyes closed or was out of the frame. “Happy Birthday, @blakelively,” he captioned the trolling post.

Us Weekly broke the news earlier this month that Lively and Reynolds welcomed their third child together, a baby girl. A source revealed at the time that the little bundle of joy was “about 2 months old.” The Green Lantern costars are also parents of daughters James, 4, and Inez, 3.

According to an insider, the Golden Globe nominee took a break from work after the newborn’s arrival. “Ryan left the set he was working [on] for about eight days” when the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star gave birth.

“They do everything they can to make sure [the kids] have a normal upbringing,” another source told Us.

Reynolds shared the first photo of their youngest child via Twitter on October 16. “I love B.C.,” he captioned a pic of him, Lively and the baby, with a smiley-face covering her features. “I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in.”

The twosome enjoyed a date night at TAK Room in New York City after their third child’s birth. The Pokémon Detective Pikachu actor posted a selfie via his Instagram Story on October 3 from their dinner. Reynolds smiled in the pic, while Lively’s hand was blurry and her mouth was open.