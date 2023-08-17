Jae Head, who portrayed Tuohy son Sean “SJ” Tuohy in The Blind Side, wants Us to know that he is not involved in Michael Oher’s lawsuit against the real-life Tuohys.

Barstool Sports tweeted a photo of Head’s onscreen persona alongside the caption, “This little f—ker probably took all of Big Mike Oher’s money for himself,” earlier this month. Head, 26, reposted the social media upload onto his TikTok on Wednesday, August 17. In the clip, Head lip-synched, “I didn’t do f—king s—t! I didn’t f—king do this. I’m not worried about this.”

Head, who was 11 when he filmed the movie, jokingly captioned his post, “@BarstoolSports thanks for my first scandal.”

Head starred opposite Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw, Lily Collins and Quinton Aaron in 2009’s The Blind Side, which told the real-life story of the Tuohy family taking in former foster child Oher before he signed to the NFL. In the Oscar-winning picture, SJ formed a sweet bond with Michael, helping coach him in football.

The inspirations for the movie made headlines earlier this month after Oher, 37, filed a lawsuit against Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy, claiming they never legally adopted him and instead forced him into a conservatorship. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Oher is now seeking to terminate the guardianship and earn a share of Leigh and Sean’s royalties from The Blind Side.

“I get … why he’s mad. I completely understand. It stinks that it’ll play out on a very public stage,” SJ, 30, told Barstool Radio hosts on Monday, August 14, denying that he’s received millions of dollars from the movie. “You will never hear me say anything bad about Michael Oher in any capacity other than I’m upset that he feels the way that he does. I think some of the things that were mentioned in the probate or book or whatever I don’t necessarily agree with and or remember happening like that.”

Leigh Anne and Sean, both 63, have also shut down Oher’s allegations. Their attorney Marty Singer also denied Oher’s claims that they “tricked” the former Baltimore Ravens athlete into the conservatorship.

“They have consistently treated [Michael] like a son and one of their three children,” Singer told The Hollywood Reporter in a Tuesday, August 15, statement. “His response was to threaten them, including saying that he would plant a negative story about them in the press unless they paid him $15 million.”

Oher, for his part, noted in a statement to the New York Post on Monday that he was “disheartened” by the reaction to his lawsuit. “This is a difficult situation for my family and me,” he said. “For now, I will let the lawsuit speak for itself and will offer no further comment.”