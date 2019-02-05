Newlywed bliss. Blythe Danner gushed about daughter Gwyneth Paltrow’s marriage to Brad Falchuk and told Us Weekly that the pair are “very” happy since tying the knot.

“They’re having a great time,” Danner, 76, told Us exclusively at the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards in Beverly Hills on Monday, February 4.

While Paltrow, 46, and Falchuk, 47, are enjoying married life, the Tomorrow Man actress didn’t appear to know if they’ve taken the next step in their relationship — moving in together.

“I’m not sure what they do,” Danner admitted. “I think everybody just goes as the wind goes at the moment. I don’t know what they’re doing.”

The Politician star revealed in September 2018 that she and the producer don’t live together for the sake of their children. “We are still doing it in our own way. With teenage kids, you’ve got to tread lightly,” she told WSJ. magazine in December. “It’s pretty intense, the teenage thing.”

Paltrow shares 14-year-old daughter Apple and 12-year-old son Moses with ex-husband Chris Martin and Falchuk also has two children (son Brody and daughter Isabella) with his ex-wife, Suzanne Bukinik. Danner noted that the brood feels complete and she’s happiest when she’s “with the kids.”

She explained: “As an older person, I never remarried, because I had such an incredible husband. I just find a real contentment being with them.”

The Oscar winner married Falchuk in late September, 10 months after Us broke the news of their engagement. Celebrity guests including Jerry Seinfeld, Cameron Diaz, Steven Spielberg and Robert Downey Jr. joined the duo for the ceremony, which took place at the Glee alum’s East Hampton, New York, home.

A few days after the ceremony, the Meet the Parents star raved about the event. “It was gorgeous,” she said in October. “It was the most beautiful wedding I’ve ever seen.”

With reporting by Nicole Pajer

