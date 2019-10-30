



Nothing can tear them apart. Bob Saget explained why his Full House costar Lori Loughlin will remain his friend despite her legal trouble, which stemmed from her alleged involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

“I love the people I love, and people go through life, and stuff happens,” the comedian, 63, told Fox News in an interview published on Wednesday, October 30. “For a while, I was saying, ‘No comment,’ and now there’s just no point in talking about it because I’ve answered it. What I would say is, I love the people I love, and I have empathy for people that are in my life for 35 years. I don’t cut people out.”

He added: “I’ve never had any friends growing up. So I’m lucky to have any in the first place.”

Saget and Loughlin, 55, starred on Full House as Danny Tanner and Becky Katsopolis, respectively, from 1987 to 1995. They also reprised their roles for Netflix’s revival of the sitcom, Fuller House, upon its debut in 2016.

The actress and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested in March for allegedly paying $500,000 to designate their daughters Bella, 21, and Olivia Jade, 20, as crew recruits at the University of Southern California. The couple pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering charges in April. The U.S. Attorney filed additional counts of Federal Program Bribery against the pair earlier this month.

According to a source, Loughlin is “absolutely terrified and extremely vulnerable” as she awaits the next step in her case. “The only hope is that she is acquitted or if she is convicted, the judge will realize the government has been completely overzealous and gives her a very light prison sentence,” the insider told Us Weekly.

Saget is not the first Full House cast member to speak up on behalf of the When Calls the Heart alum. “I gotta be careful,” John Stamos said in a GQ cover story published in August. “I want to wait until the trial happens, if it does, or whatever the result is, and then talk about it. … I’ll tell you one thing that has been strange is: Honestly I can’t figure it out. It doesn’t make sense.”

The 56-year-old actor continued: “Whatever happened … I’m pretty sure that the punishment is not equal to the crime, if there was a crime.”

Candace Cameron Bure, for her part, acknowledged during an April appearance on the Today show that the costars “are family and we stand by each other and pray for each other and we’ll always be there for each other.”