Kelly Rizzo has decided to sell the home she shared with her late husband, Bob Saget, an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Kelly is in the process of putting their family home up for sale,” the source says of the Eat Travel Rock host, 42. “While there are many happy memories they shared together with his family, it has become too much of a burden on her to keep the house.”

Before the Full House alum died on January 9 at age 65, he and the blogger shared a home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. Several of the actor’s friends and former colleagues gathered at the house to comfort Rizzo ahead of the actor’s funeral, which took place on January 14.

The Chicago native is also making sure that her husband’s friends get to share some of her memories of the comedian.

“Kelly gifted John Stamos with his guitar,” the insider tells Us, adding that the Grandfathered alum, 58, was “surprised and grateful” for the gesture. “She knows how much John and her husband loved to play music together, so she felt it was an appropriate gift to pass on.”

The former Scream Queens star and the How I Met Your Mother alum became close friends while filming Full House, which aired from 1987 to 1995. The duo later reunited for the spinoff series Fuller House, which ran on Netflix from 2016 to 2020.

After Saget’s death, Stamos was outspoken about his grief for the star. “I am broken. I am gutted,” the General Hospital alum tweeted in January. “I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

The former America’s Funniest Home Videos host was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, while he was in the midst of a comedy tour. One month later, the Orange County, Florida, medical examiner concluded that Saget’s death was the result of an accidental fall.

“It is my opinion that the death of Mr. Saget was the result of blunt head trauma. His injuries were most likely incurred from an unwitnessed fall,” Joshua Stephany said in a press release on February 10. “A toxicology analysis did not reveal any illicit drugs or toxins. The manner of death is accident. Our condolences go out to Mr. Saget’s loved ones during this difficult time.”

Last month, Rizzo reflected on life without her husband on the two-month anniversary of his passing. “I’ve experienced that now time means nothing and everything at the same time,” she wrote via Instagram in March. “You count the weeks, and the months, they’re strange and surreal milestones. How can it be 2 months without you?? But also it feels like yesterday you were here- and it still also feels like you never left? I like to say it’s all a very weird new universe.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!