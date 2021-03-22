The results of Bobby Brown’s son Bobby Brown Jr.’s autopsy were revealed on Monday, March 22, four months after the 28-year-old’s death.

Bobby Jr. died from the combined effects of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl, according to a Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner report obtained by Us Weekly.

“These chemicals exerting their effects at the same time produced a dysfunction of the systems of the body which resulted in death,” read the report, which classified Bobby Jr.’s November 2020 death as “accidental.”

Members of the Los Angeles Police Department said in the report that Bobby Jr. had “a medical history of alcohol abuse” and was “pronounced dead at the scene.” The police officers also detailed several witness statements, including one from Bobby Brown Jr.’s girlfriend, Anna Reed, who said he had “snorted” half a Percocet tablet and three lines of cocaine prior to being found unresponsive in a two-story townhouse.

A second unidentified witness told authorities that Bobby Jr. had “a medical history of cigarette use, smoking approximately 1 pack a day and vaping” in addition to smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol “socially.”

Police noted in the report that two bottles of tequila, one of which was empty, and a can of hard seltzer were discovered in the room where Bobby Jr. died, but “no drugs or drug paraphernalia were found at the scene.”

Bobby, who shared Bobby Jr. with ex-girlfriend Kim Ward, asked fans to “keep my family in your prayers” in November 2020 after the news of his son’s death broke.

“Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family,” the “My Prerogative” singer, 52, said in a statement to Us at the time. “There are no words to explain the pain.”

Bobby Jr.’s death was the latest tragedy for the Brown family. In February 2012, Bobby’s ex-wife, Whitney Houston, was found dead in a bathtub at the Beverly Hills Hotel at the age of 48. The “I Will Always Love You” singer’s cause of death was coronary artery disease and cocaine intoxication.

Nearly three years later, the former couple’s daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, was found in a similar state in a tub in her Atlanta home. She spent five months in a medically induced coma before dying at age 22 in July 2015.

In January 2020, Bobbi Kristina’s former boyfriend Nick Gordon, who had been found “legally responsible” for her death in a September 2016 court ruling, died at a hospital in Florida at age 30 from a heroin overdose.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).