He’s a man with a plan. Brad Pitt is committed to making time for his children with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. In fact, the Oscar-winning actor rearranged his summer filming schedule to carve out quality time with his brood.

“He chose a project that films in Los Angeles,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly of the actor’s upcoming role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. According to the insider, Pitt aspires to establish a flexible schedule that will help in his divorce settlement with Jolie. “Brad wants certain provisions in a custody agreement that guarantee custodial time with all six kids.”

The former pair, whose high-profile split made headlines in September 2016, share Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9, who visit their father “a few times a week.”

Although Jolie recently purchased a home near her ex’s to make things easier for the children, a source tells Us that she “has been very hesitant to agree to Brad’s terms because she does resent him for essentially forcing her to settle down in Los Angeles with the kids.”

Even so, the Allied actor is committed to staying in L.A., even if that means forgoing time with his long-distance girlfriend, MIT professor Neri Oxman. “Brad and Neri are still very much in each other’s lives, although not as much as he would like,” the pal explains of the pair, who have been seeing each other since the fall of 2017. “She will come out to L.A. to visit him this summer as he is filming, but she has a life of her own in Boston.”

While Oxman’s visits will help put Pitt’s mind at ease, he is still focused on working out a desirable custody agreement with Jolie. “Brad and Angie are continuing to try to work out their divorce settlement,” notes the source. “There hasn’t even been a settled agreement drafted by either side, which reveals how at odds they continue to be.”

