Shady business? Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend, Nicole Poturalski, uploaded a rather cryptic post amid the actor’s ongoing legal drama with Angelina Jolie.

The German-born model, 27, took to Instagram on Tuesday, September 15, to share stunning snaps of herself in a vibrant orange dress as she was surrounded by greenery. “Happy people don’t hate 🧡 🧡 🧡 ,” she captioned the post.

Us Weekly confirmed on August 26 that Pitt, 56, is dating Poturalski. The pair first made headlines last month after arriving at the Paris–Le Bourget airport in France together. They were making their way to Pitt’s chateau in the South of France, and they were dressed casually while wearing protective face masks due to the coronavirus crisis.

A source exclusively revealed to Us that Pitt’s relationship with Poturalski is casual for the time being. “It’s currently a go-with-the-flow situation, and Nicole’s not running around yelling about her love for Brad from the rooftops,” the insider shared, noting that the couple have mostly spent time together in Los Angeles. “Nicole is there a lot for work. That’s where the bulk of her dates with Brad have been.”

The Ad Astra actor’s new romance comes amidst his rocky divorce battle with Jolie, whom he secretly wed in 2014 and split from in 2016. Though the A-listers became legally single in April 2019, they are still determining the details of their custody agreement for their six children: Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Jolie, 45, attempted to have Judge John W. Ouderkirk removed from handling the exes’ case early last month due to his alleged ties to Pitt. An insider revealed to Us exclusively that “tensions have escalated between Brad and Angelina with family therapy no longer taking place.”

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith costars’ custody trial is slated to begin this October. Pitt is seeking “50/50 joint physical and legal custody” of their children, but a source said Jolie “has been unagreeable” to the idea.

“[She] will only agree to talk about an agreement if the home base for the children isn’t Los Angeles,” the insider said. “The younger kids are in school in Los Angeles, which Angelina has always been opposed to. They are very smart and are eager to attend school in person [amid the COVID-19 pandemic].”