Blocking out the haters. Nicole Poturalski had a few choice words for trolls on social media who have been criticizing her relationship with Brad Pitt amid his messy divorce from Angelina Jolie.

The German model, 27, took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, October 9, to share a handful of videos discussing the negativity she’s faced since her romance with the Ad Astra star, 56, became public. Speaking in German, she sat in her car and shared her feelings about the hurtful remarks she’s seen online.

“Hey guys, I have been wondering since forever why people leave hateful comments?” she captioned one of the videos. “Why? What is the benefit? Just in general, I want to understand the train of thoughts [sic].”

At the bottom of another video, she wrote that she doesn’t “get it” when people don’t try to build each other up. “It’s just so rude and sad for those commenting,” she noted. “Just don’t follow people you don’t want to see or [if you] don’t like their content. Easy.”

Us Weekly confirmed in August that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor is dating Poturalski after they were spotted jetting off to France together. The duo spent time at Chateau Miraval, the estate where he wed Jolie, 45, in September 2014. At the time, an insider told Us that Pitt didn’t “care” if his ex-wife was going to “lash out” at him about his romantic escape with Poturalski.

While the couple has been keeping things casual for now, a source explained in September that Pitt and his new flame are “totally falling for each other” and bonded over both being “dedicated parents.” The Fight Club actor shares six children — Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12 — with Jolie. Poturalski, for her part, has a son.

Pitt’s budding relationship comes in the middle of his ongoing divorce case and custody battle with Jolie, from whom he split in 2016. Earlier this year, the Maleficent star attempted to remove the judge overseeing their case after suspecting bias in her ex-husband’s favor. According to documents previously obtained by Us, however, Jolie was unsuccessful.

“Her interests are the same as they always have been, which is to protect the kids and the health of the family,” a source said of the actress in September. “In the end, she is going to do what’s best for the children as she has done all along.”