Happily ever after! Brandi Cyrus explained why Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were so keen on having a private wedding — and revealed how the newlyweds reacted upon learning that photos from their ceremony had been leaked.

Although Brandi, 31, said Miley, 26, “doesn’t really care” that the public found out about her secret ceremony, the Hannah Montana alum always dreamed of having an intimate wedding day. “Whenever they’ve talked about getting married, they’ve always wanted to keep it very small and it just be the family and just be at the house. That’s always been what they wanted,” Brandi dished on the Wednesday, January 9, episode of her “Your Favorite Thing” podcast with Wells Adams. “Honestly, Miley’s only friend that was there was her best friend, Jessie, and Liam had a handful of his friends there that were there from Australia.”

The Last Song costars, who tied the knot at her Nashville home in December after nine years together, invited “a very, very small, tight-knit group of people” to the occasion, Brandi explained. “Even with family and close friends, they still made a point to say, ‘Hey guys, this is a private thing for a reason. We love you all, but please don’t take photos.’”

But the Australian actor’s friend Conrad Carr didn’t catch the memo and accidentally spilled the tea on his Instagram Stories. “He feels really bad,” Brandi confessed. “I didn’t really ask what happened, but I think from what he said, no one told him not to post about it, so he didn’t know.”

The DJ also weighed in on another widely discussed part of the wedding — Tish Cyrus wearing jeans! Brandi clarified the casual attire and explained, “Everyone was calling my mom out for having jeans on, but she actually changed clothes once we started to hang and do more of the party time after dinner. But during the ceremony and stuff, she had on black pants. But honestly, it was at the house and it didn’t feel like everyone needed to dress up, which was very nice.”

Miley confirmed the nuptials three days later by sharing sweet photos with Hemsworth, 28. “This is probably our one — millionth kiss….” she captioned an adorable snapshot of the lovebirds locking lips. “12.23.18.”

