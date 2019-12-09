



Brandi Glanville gave fans an update via Twitter one day after claiming that she was drugged.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 47, informed her Twitter followers that she is “the most fun person” she has “ever met” on Monday, December 9. She then shared a tidbit about how she’s holding up, adding in a separate tweet: “I am fine been resting all is good 💗🙏💗.”

Across several tweets on Sunday, December 8, Glanville alleged that she had been drugged. “Pretty sure I just got drugged #water what?” she wrote at the time. “It’s def just molly.”

In a follow-up tweet, the Drinking and Tweeting author said that she was “so high.” Glanville then added that she was “all good this am,” despite the apparent incident.

Earlier this year, Glanville was photographed stumbling out of Chinese restaurant Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills after grabbing dinner with friends. After her night out on the town, she admitted to being disappointed in her actions.

“For those of you that want to judge me, you can, all you want, but I’m telling you I’m embarrassed,” she tweeted in April. “Sometimes, you know, you see your friends with their perfect husbands, and they get to have their kids full-time, and, you know, I don’t have that.”

Glanville then acknowledged her ability to “embarrass” her sons Mason, 16, and Jake, 12, with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, who has since wed LeAnn Rimes. She concluded by noting that she’s “not perfect.”

Glanville later took to her Instagram Story to address the Mr. Chow incident by sharing a quote, which read: “I’m not perfect, I’m only human. So if I make mistakes, read the first sentence again.” She also posted a snap with her gal pals from her night out, captioning the pic: “Before shots. :/”

During the 2014 RHOBH reunion, Glanville opened up about whether she had a drinking problem. She admitted to using alcohol and prescription drugs to cope when she has felt depressed or when she’s in good spirits.

“We’re at social events, we’re on vacations, and that’s what you show on the show,” she said at the time. “Do I lean on it when I’m depressed or having a good time? Yes. I’m not in the bathroom doing cocaine. I’m not in the car smoking pot — I like my wine. It is what it is.”