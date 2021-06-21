An Orange County romance! Braunwyn Windham-Burke is officially dating fellow The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Fernanda Rocha.

“I’m dating Fernanda. The first time that we went from friends to maybe a little more — and, like, barely more — was in February,” Windham-Burke, 43, told Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, June 18.

Rumors previously swirled that Windham-Burke had played a role in the conclusion of Rocha’s marriage to her estranged wife, Tessa Rocha. However, the reality star asserted that she had nothing to do with the duo’s January split.

“We did not start dating until a month after she filed for divorce,” Windham-Burke added.

While the couple are enjoying each other’s company, they prefer to stay away from labels.

“We can both date other people. She just got out of a marriage. We’re both in our forties,” Windham-Burke said. “You know, we really love the time we spend together. She’s amazing. She’s an amazing person, but neither one of us is rushing into labels. … We don’t need to label [the time] we spend together.”

While Fernanda’s marriage is over, Windham-Burke is still currently married to Sean Windham-Burke. After Braunwyn came out as a lesbian in December 2020, the couple — who share children Bella, 20, Rowan, 18, Jacob, 15, twins Curran and Caden, 8, Koa, 6, and Hazel, 3 — decided to forgo a divorce while continuing to see other people.

“We don’t have any plans to divorce, not to say we won’t ever get divorced. There’s no reason to right now. Neither one of us is in a relationship that is going to lead to marriage. So for now, we don’t have any plans,” Braunwyn told Us. “It’s been about a year now. He hangs out with [Fernanda]. I mean, it’s better than that, you know?”

Braunwyn and her new flame initially attempted to keep their budding romance private, but there was one moment that foiled their plans.

“I’m in Miami. I’m leaning down to kiss her and she’s like, ‘There’s a camera right there.’ I’m like, ‘There’s not,’” the mom of seven explained. “I said, ‘Did you post what hotel you were at? You can’t post [until you leave] to say where you were.’ Obviously, ever since those photos came out, there’ve been whisperings.”

Fernanda starred on season 6 of RHOC, which aired in 2011. Eight seasons later, Braunwyn joined the show and remained a cast member for two years. Earlier this month, she revealed she’d been fired from the series.

“It still sucks. I was really looking forward to showing the other side,” the Bravolebrity, who shared her journey with sobriety during season 15 of RHOC, told Us. “You know, I got very raw this last year with sobriety and I think everyone could tell I was struggling and how hard it was.”

