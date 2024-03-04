Did Brayden Bowers and Christina Mandrell just hint at one of the Bachelor in Paradise season 9 couples getting back together?

The couple appeared on “The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast” late last month to discuss their recent engagement and might have dropped a major Bachelor Nation bombshell.

Podcast host Ashley Iaconetti joked to Brayden, 25, and Christina, 28, that ABC wants them to be called a “Paradise couple” because all three pairs who actually left the show together broke up in the days following the season 9 finale in December 2023. (Brayden and Christina met through Instagram, not on the show.)

“I’ve heard rumors through the rumor mill that there might be other couples that might have been working out,” Brayden teased during the February 27 “Almost Famous” episode. Christina chimed in, “You heard it here first.”

Brayden added, “I’m not going to say who … That might be something I’ve heard through the grapevine.”

When BiP season 9 came to an end, Eliza Isichei and Aaron Bryant and John Henry Spurlock and Kat Izzo left as engaged couples. While Aven Jones did not propose to Kylee Russell, the two also exited Paradise together.

All three couples announced that they had broken up shortly after the finale aired. While Eliza, 27, has yet to speak publicly about the end of her and Aaron’s engagement, she has since hard-launched a new relationship on social media. (Aaron, 30, initially released a statement announcing their split in December 2023.)

Eliza showed off her boyfriend, Frido, in multiple Instagram posts last month, proving she and Aaron are not the BiP couple currently rekindling their romance.

John Henry, 31, and Kat, 27, seemed to part ways mutually after BiP came to an end, noting their “paths are taking different directions due to our career goals not aligning,” in a December 2023 statement announcing the breakup. John Henry has since told social media followers that his proposal to Kat was not “a mistake” overall.

Lastly, there is Aven, 30, and Kylee, 26, who perhaps had the most dramatic BiP split of them all. Following the Paradise finale, Kylee claimed Aven had cheated on her during their time together, causing the split.

“I have made major mistakes in the relationship and hurt someone who was very close to me,” Aven shared at the time, addressing his infidelity. “At this time, I am in an extremely, extremely low place trying to work on myself. I am doing my best to find healing, find myself and be a better person.”

Kylee appeared on “The Viall Files” podcast in January, offering an update on where she and Aven stand now. She told host Nick Viall that Aven has been “taking the steps” to better himself, admitting she did not know what the future would bring. “He needs to do the work,” she added, noting her plans to move to San Diego, where Aven currently lives.