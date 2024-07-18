Home life can sometimes be “ruff” for Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi, who briefly got locked out of a room in her house by a pet.

“Never a dull moment,” Tiesi, 33, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 17, adding laughing emojis. “[My dog] locked us out … but then opened it. Can’t make this s–t up.”

Tiesi also shared a video of son Legendary Love, 2, attempting to wiggle the door handle.

“How did the doggy lock the door?” she quipped in the video while knocking on the door frame. “Open up, doggy. Oh, no!”

Despite the pup’s penchant for locking doors, Legendary still loves his canine companion.

“Ledgy’s favorite word: DOG DOG or dooooooggg,” Tiesi wrote via Instagram in August 2023, sharing footage of her son saying “dog” during an outing at Build-A-Bear Workshop when they went to make a stuffed version of their pet.

Tiesi shares her son with Nick Cannon, who is also a father to 11 other children with various partners.

“Nick and I have been talking about going down this road for a long time and when we were finally ready, we were trying. There was no, ‘Oops, I got pregnant,’” she previously told Us Weekly in April 2022. “I have a beautiful relationship. We’re very open, we’re very honest, we’re very supportive. All of my needs are met, and I’m very happy in our situation.”

Tiesi gave birth in June 2022, shortly before joining the cast of Netflix’s Selling Sunset to expand her career in the luxury real estate market. While Tiesi and her costars often name-drop Cannon, 43, he has not made a cameo thus far.

“I don’t think he’s seen it, to be completely honest,” Tiesi later told Us in September 2023. “He’s my best friend no matter what. We are super close [and] we’re both in the social media and TV world … which is fun.”

According to Tiesi, Cannon is equally present with Legendary and his other children.

“He manages it really well,” she told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “I feel like that’s why no one ever hears anything because we’re all happy. We all make it work. He’s never gonna blow anything off. It makes it easier when you’re doing things because you know he’s gonna make the effort and he’s gonna show up.”

Tiesi added, “It’s really all about being a team and that way it really makes it easy for him to show up and I’m not setting him up for failure.”