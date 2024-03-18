Brenda Song and fiancé Macaulay Culkin are just like Us when it comes to their low-key date nights, which mainly focus on food.

“We really don’t get out of the house,” Song, 35, teased during an interview with E! News published on Monday, March 18. “We eat, we eat and we hang out.”

The actress noted that she and Culkin, 43, “spend a lot of time together [so] when we have time off, we like to go out and eat.”

Song explained that the couple’s downtime is often interrupted by their two children: sons Dakota, 3, and Carson, 14 months.

“The balance is always tough but, you know, you just gotta make it work,” the Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum said of parenthood. “One thing that I’ve always said is for me to be able to be the best mom, I have to be the best me, and part of that is work, and going out, and continuing to enjoy life.”

Song sparked a relationship with Culkin on the 2017 set for their movie Changeland, which premiered two years later.

Song exclusively told Us Weekly about their honeymoon phase in September 2018.

“It’s great,” she gushed. “I don’t like to talk about my personal life, but everything’s wonderful and I’m happy.”

Us confirmed in January 2022 that the Home Alone star had proposed to Song after five years together.

After Dakota, who is named after Culkin’s late sister, was born in April 2021, their family expanded for a second time in the winter of 2022. Us broke the news in March 2023 that the couple quietly welcomed their second son, Carson, around the holidays.

The whole crew was on hand in December 2023 when Culkin was given his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“Lastly, but not least, I’d like to thank Brenda. You’re absolutely everything. You’re my champion,” Culkin told the crowd as his fiancée held onto their youngest child. “You’re the only person happier for me today than I am. You’re not only the best woman I’ve known, you’re the best person I’ve ever known.”

The actor started to tear up while thanking Song for making him a father. “You’ve given me all my purpose, you’ve given me family,” Culkin added. “And after the birth of our two boys, you’ve become one of my three favorite people. You’re somewhere in there. I love you so much.”

Macaulay’s brother Kieran Culkin, who is known for his role on Succession, was noticeably missing from the ceremony.