Macaulay Culkin and fiancée Brenda Song are complete couple goals, taking their love to the red carpet.

Culkin, 43, and Song, 35, stepped out at Clarins’ product launch party, which was held at a private residence in Los Angeles on Friday, March 15, where they posed together for the cameras.

Song opted for a strapless, teal blouse, which she paired with a pair of jeans and coordinating blue eyeshadow and topped off with a delicate diamond choker. Culkin, meanwhile, sported a pair of dark jeans and a navy blazer. As they smiled for the camera, Culkin wrapped his arms around his fiancée and gazed at her lovingly.

The Home Alone star met Song in 2017 on the set of their joint movie Changeland, which debuted in theaters two years later.

“It’s great,” Song exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2018 of their romance. “I don’t like to talk about my personal life, but everything’s wonderful and I’m happy.”

Us confirmed in January 2022 that Culkin and Song had gotten engaged, one year after quietly welcoming their first child. Son Dakota, named after Culkin’s late sister who died in 2008, was born in April 2021. Less than two years later, they welcomed baby No. 2. Us broke the news in March 2023 that their son Carson had arrived the previous winter.

“My fiancé and I … don’t have a nanny. My mom has been here with us since my son was born,” Song told The Cut in January 2022 of their home life. “When I was working, [she] would bring Dakota to set so I could breast-feed and see him during the day.”

She added at the time: “Being communicative when you need help is so important Instead of having set duties, we just feel each other out. I’ll be putting my son down and my partner is like, ‘Let me feed the animals and get dinner ready.’”

Culkin and the actress have long kept their romance private, only stepping out for a few red carpet occasions. Song and both of their sons were last on hand to celebrate Culkin’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in December 2023.

“I’d like to thank Brenda. You’re absolutely everything. You’re my champion,” Culkin gushed in his speech. “You’re the only person happier for me today than I am. You’re not only the best woman I’ve known, you’re the best person I’ve ever known.”

He continued, “You’ve given me all my purpose, you’ve given me family. And after the birth of our two boys, you’ve become one of my three favorite people. You’re somewhere in there. I love you so much.”