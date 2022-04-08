A day to remember! Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song rang in son Dakota’s first birthday in style — and they have the picture to prove it.

“Just want to send out a BIG thank you to the amazing people over at Sesame Place in San Diego for hosting my son’s first birthday,” Culkin, 41, captioned an Instagram photo of him and Song, 34, posing with Elmo on Friday, April 8. “They made a little boy’s dreams come true. And my son also had a great time.”

The Disney alum shared the same social media snap, writing, “Thank you sooo much to all the amazing people at Sesame Place San Diego for making BOTH my boys’ dreams come true and for hosting the most magical first birthday for our son! We had so much fun!”

The couple started dating after they met on the set of Changeland in 2017. Over the years, the Home Alone actor has been candid about their plans to expand their family.

“This one’s a good one, so I’m probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit,” the New York native told Joe Rogan during an interview in August 2019. “I mean, we’ve definitely been practicing. [With] this one, I’m going to have some pretty babies. She’s Asian, so I’m gonna have tiny little Asian babies. It’s going to be adorable.”

Culkin later noted that he was “practicing a lot” with Song, telling Esquire, “We’re figuring it out, making the timing work. Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, ‘Honey, I’m ovulating.’”

In April 2021, the duo revealed that they had welcomed their first son that same month. Their child’s name was inspired by Culkin’s late sister. Since the major milestone, Us Weekly has confirmed that The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum is engaged to the “Bunny Ears” podcast host.

Ahead of their son’s birthday, a source revealed to Us that it wouldn’t be a “surprise” if the twosome conceive a second child in the near future. “They want more than one kid for sure. It can definitely happen soon,” an insider shared exclusively with Us last month, noting that Song “couldn’t be happier” with the next chapter in her life. “Becoming a mom has changed her.”

The source continued: “She’s always putting her son first, especially when it comes to making career decisions. She is really focused on being a mom and giving him her full attention. She has a good support system around her, but she and Macaulay are really hands-on parents.”

At the time, the insider noted that Culkin and Song were also looking forward to getting married. “They’re focusing on raising Dakota for now but definitely want to plan a wedding and get married in the next year or two,” the source added. “They’re committed to each other and are fully in it for the long haul. They’re very in love with each other and have been from the beginning.”

