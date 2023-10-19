Bridget Moynahan has been lucky in love since marrying Andrew Frankel eight years ago — and his anniversary message proves it.

“Oh…. and marry a man that sends you cards like this on your anniversary,” the Blue Bloods actress, 52, captioned an Instagram post on Wednesday, October 19. “And encourages you to invite new friends to celebrate your anniversary 👍💕.”

Moynahan shared a photo of her husband’s anniversary card, which read, “To the woman I’m so glad I married,” alongside a cartoon drawing of a happy couple.

She and Frankel tied the knot in 2015 during a private ceremony in the Hamptons. “Oh, by the way, guess what I just did,” Moynahan announced via Instagram at the time, sharing a glimpse of her wedding photos.

While Moynahan keeps details about her marriage relatively quiet, the actress is no stranger to having a public relationship. She started dating former NFL quarterback Tom Brady after they met in 2004. The pair split in December 2006, shortly before Moynahan learned that she was pregnant.

“I had a public breakup and then I was pregnant and then I had a baby,” she recalled during a BUILD interview from 2019. “And those moments were kind of stolen from me by the paparazzi, the tabloids, whatever.”

At the time, Brady had already moved on with his now-ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen. Moynahan welcomed her and Brady’s son, Jack, in 2007.

In her 2019 memoir, Our Shoes, Our Selves, Moynahan wrote about making the decision to become “wildly private” after the events that transpired during her pregnancy.

“It’s unnerving to be followed and stalked like that, especially during such an emotionally vulnerable time,” she wrote at the time.

Despite their ups and downs, Moynahan frequently showed her ex-boyfriend support throughout his football career. (Brady officially retired from the NFL in February following his 2022 divorce from Bündchen.)

Moynahan has continued to keep her personal life out of the public eye, including her life with Frankel and their blended family. While he and Moynahan haven’t welcomed any children of their own, Frankel has three kids from a previous marriage.

While she is notoriously private about her marriage, Moynahan previously revealed that learning to “fish in another pond” was the key to her successful relationship with Frankel.

“I had been dating people in the industry. I met a really solid, good human being with none of the pretension or all that other litter,” Moynahan told Glamour in October 2021. “He’s a really good person and a good partner. I don’t think as a younger person I understood what that meant when it pertains to real-life situations.”

Moynahan also spoke to Glamour about being a stepmom to Frankel’s three grown children.

“We don’t see them anymore because they’re off at college or they’re doing internships,” she said, adding that things with Jack are the same way. “He used to come [to set] when he was younger. He would come and wear the walkie-talkies and be part of the camera department from time to time. But now he’s in school.”