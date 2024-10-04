Brie Garcia “can’t stand still anymore” in the aftermath of her sister Nikki Garcia’s ongoing divorce from Artem Chigvintsev.

“In the last week, when I’ve seen trauma — I’ve looked at trauma in the face and that’s the sadness that has come,” Brie, 40, said during the Friday, October 4, episode of “The Nikki & Brie Show” podcast. “It’s crazy because when we are looking trauma in the face and we’re seeing it, all you want to do is help, you want it to stop. But you realize it’s not your trauma, especially if you’re not the one dealing with it.”

Brie went on to say that it’s been “so hard” over the past week. “I have felt sadness in ways that maybe death could compare,” she said. “I literally have lost sleep.”

The former wrestler then urged her female listeners to “not take the s— anymore” — no matter what it is.

“If you are in a situation that is toxic, that is not good, time to say game over,” she added. “Please, please do that.”

Brie said that she understands “it’s hard to be strong” in certain situations and wants to apologize to those who are victims of trauma.

“I will not be silent. I will not be bullied by fear,” she said. “The only person I will apologize to is for anyone who is in pain, going through trauma and feels completely f—ing trapped.”

Brie added: “I am sorry you are living in that hell. I am sorry that there is no way out, is what you think, even though there is. You’re going to find it. You are. I promise you, sometimes things take time, but you got to take the first step.”

Listeners were quick to assume that Brie was discussing the ongoing situation with her twin, Nikki, 40, who is going through a public divorce from husband Chigvintsev, 42.

Brie’s podcast episode dropped days after a judge signed off on a restraining order filed by Nikki against Chigvintsev.

“Due to the incident that led to Artem’s arrest on August 29, 2024, Nikki has decided to file for a temporary Domestic Violence Restraining Order to protect herself and her son,” a rep for Nikki told Us. “Although Nikki requested that the Napa District Attorney not file charges against Artem as she did not want him to go to jail, he must still be held accountable for his actions, and Nikki and her son must be protected.”

They added, “Nikki’s number one priority has always been the wellbeing of her son. She is thankful for all of the love and support she has received and continues to ask for privacy for her and her family during this difficult time.”

She detailed two instances where Artem allegedly got physical during their marriage — one of which led to his August arrest and subsequent felony domestic violence charge. (Chigvintsev denied the allegations in a statement weeks later, and the charges were subsequently dropped.)

Us Weekly confirmed days later that Artem filed his own paperwork for a restraining order against Nikki, claiming she was the alleged aggressor in their relationship.