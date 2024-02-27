Your account
Celebrity News

Brielle Biermann and Fiance Baseball Player Billy Seidl's Relationship Timeline

By
Brielle Biermann and Baseball Player Billy Seidl Relationship Timeline
Courtesy of Billy Seidl/Instagram

Brielle Biermann has been romanced by several baseball players since gaining fame on Don’t Be Tardy — and Billy Seidl stepped into the batter’s box in spring 2023.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s eldest daughter previously dated Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech for two years before calling it quits in March 2018. Us Weekly confirmed in July 2019 that Biermann moved on with then-UCLA pitcher Justin Hooper, but they had fizzled out by 2020.

“I’m looking for somebody who doesn’t live in Atlanta, so I have a reason to travel and get out of my house,” Biermann exclusively told Us in September 2020 of her ideal mate. “So, until I find that, it’s not happening.”

The reality star noted that she gets DMs from “all types of peeps” trying to catch her attention.

Related: Celebrity Wives and Girlfriends of MLB Players

Although Biermann hasn’t revealed if Seidl — who is a minor league baseball player for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers — was one of the men who slid into her DMs, the pair went public with their romance in April 2023. They announced their engagement the following year.

Scroll down to see Biermann and Seidl’s complete relationship timeline:

April 2023

Courtesy of Billy Seidl/Instagram

“Whole lotta Riz,” the former Duke pitcher wrote via Instagram, publicly debuting his relationship with Biermann. In the snap, Biermann sat on Seidl’s lap while out to dinner.

July 2023

Brielle Biermann and Baseball Player Billy Seidl Relationship Timeline
Courtesy of Billy Seidl/Instagram

After Seidl posted a cozy PDA picture on Instagram, Biermann acknowledged their romance in the comments section. “Hey alexa play #suntonme by Zach Bryan,” she wrote, referring to the country singer’s song “Sun to Me,” which is about falling in love.

October 2023

Brielle Biermann and Baseball Player Billy Seidl Relationship Timeline
Courtesy of Billy Seidl/Instagram

The twosome jetted off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for a couple’s trip. “Lovers beach,” Biermann cheekily wrote in the comments section of her partner’s beach snap.

January 2024

Brielle Biermann and Baseball Player Billy Seidl Relationship Timeline
Courtesy of Billy Seidl/Instagram

“Juicy Crab,” Seidl captioned an Instagram photo of the pair during a night out. That same month, Biermann cheered on her boyfriend via social media, commenting, “GET. IT.” on a video of him at pitching practice.

February 2024

Brielle Biermann and Baseball Player Billy Seidl Relationship Timeline
Courtesy of Brielle Biermann/Instagram

Biermann shared her first Instagram picture with Seidl after the duo attended a wedding together. “Something old, something new🩵,” she captioned the carousel of photos, including a snapshot of the couple on the dance floor. Days later, Biermann shared a picture with Seidl and their newlywed pals from the nuptials.

Related: Brielle Biermann's Bikini Body Is Next-Level Impressive

Seidl was also on hand to celebrate Biermann’s 27th birthday with all her friends on February 25. Within days of the celebration, the couple confirmed they are engaged.

