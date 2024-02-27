Brielle Biermann found her forever teammate in baseball player and now-fiancé Billy Seidl.

Biermann, 27, announced on Monday, February 26, that she and Seidl, 24, are engaged less than one year after going public. “Forever with you 🤍🥹🫀🫶🏻,” she captioned a series of Instagram photos that featured Seidl down on one knee.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s eldest daughter has kept her relationship with Seidl somewhat hidden since sparking a romance last year. Seidl, who is a minor league pitcher for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, confirmed the duo’s relationship status in April 2023.

“Whole lotta Riz,” he wrote via Instagram at the time, sharing a photo of Biermann sitting on his lap while out to dinner. Zolciak-Biermann, 45, seemingly gave the couple her stamp of approval, writing in the comments, “😍😍😍😍.”

Three months later, Biermann was once again featured on Seidl’s social media page. The twosome looked cozy in the snap as the Don’t Be Tardy alum held onto a wine glass and cuddled up to her boyfriend.

“Hey alexa play #suntonme by Zach Bryan,” Biermann wrote in the comments section, publicly acknowledging her relationship with Seidl.

The pair’s romance continued to blossom out of the spotlight, including when they spent time together on a romantic getaway to Mexico in October 2023. However, it wasn’t until earlier this month that Seidl popped up on Biermann’s Instagram feed.

“Something old, something new🩵,” Biermann captioned a carousel of Instagram photos on February 9, including one with Seidl at a wedding. In the snap, the reality star held a cigar up to her partner’s lips as he took a puff on the dance floor.

Biermann’s caption choice caused some fans to think she was engaged, with one user writing in the comments, “Omg, are you getting married???”

One week later, Biermann gave more context to her and Seidl’s party on the dance floor, sharing photos from a friend’s nuptials. “I love weddings 🤍🏹🫶🏻,” she wrote alongside the February 15 bundle, which featured a snap with Seidl and the bride and groom.

Seidl, who played college baseball for Duke University, also shared a sweet picture from the wedding. “Breeze nation wireless,” he captioned a February 10 film camera photo that showed him kissing Biermann on the head. “Diablo …. 🫀,” Biermann replied in the comments.

Ahead of her relationship with Seidl, Biermann dated Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in March 2018 that the pair split after two years of dating.

Biermann briefly romanced former UCLA pitcher Justin Hooper in summer 2019, but they called it quits by the next year.

Although Brielle’s relationship with Seidl has flown under the radar, her family has been in the news since her mom, Zolciak-Biermann, and stepfather Kroy Biermann filed for divorce in May 2023. While the pair briefly reconciled, Kroy, 38, filed for divorce a second time that August.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star shares four children with Kroy: Kroy “KJ” Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 10. Zolciak-Biermann is also the mother of Brielle and daughter Ariana, 22, from prior relationships.

The estranged couple, who were married 11 years before separating, were ordered to attend a mediation session by the end of January. Their divorce is still ongoing.