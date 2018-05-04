If you’ve got it, flaunt it? Brielle Biermann is single, but based on her latest Instagram posts, she is looking for a new man — with very specific criteria.

“Peaches & cream,” the Don’t Be Tardy, 21, star captioned a photo of her backside in a bathing suit on Thursday, May 4. “Any a— eaters out there? Currently searching for one!”

“I’m not just looking for an a— eater, I’m looking for someone to wife this a— and eat it, just so we’re, uh, clarified,” the reality TV personality added on her Instagram Story on Friday, May 4. “Wife this a—, lick this a—.”

Biermann shared more photos from her Miami beach photo shoot earlier in the week.

“Salty, not sweet,” she wrote on Wednesday, May 2. She shared another photo of the back of her body the day before and simply captioned it, “Beach please.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in March that Biermann and her boyfriend of two years, Michael Kopech, had split.

“She was having a difficult time with the distance, both of them wanted to see more of each other but with his baseball schedule and her shooting schedule and everything going on with the show in Atlanta, they just couldn’t seem to make it work anymore,” a source told Us about their decision to call it quits. “They both wish each other the best and ended things amicably.”

Biermann confirmed her breakup with the minor-league pitcher, also 21, on March 15. “It is true,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “We have a lot going on right now we decided it would be for the best. What’s meant to be will always be.”

