Teen Mom OG fans may be surprised to learn that Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer are in a good place.

“he’s happy I swear!! if I can work (and sell) my ex husband’s house – I can do anything,” the MTV star, 28, captioned a photo of the pair on Tuesday, March 26, adding the hashtag “#austinrealtor.”

In the photo, Palin is all smiles in her “World’s Greatest Ex Wife” T-shirt, while Meyer 30, sports a straight face. The Marine and Medal of Honor recipient shared the same photo on his account.

“Getting along has never been our strong point but always trying to help each other out is something we have maintained (for the most part),” Meyer wrote. “I’m proud of @bsmp2 hard work and dedication to setting the example for my daughters.”

He added: “Go check her out @bristolpalinrealtorand if you’re looking for a realtor in Austin Texas she’s who you want. #austintx”

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, who has shared her coparenting struggles on MTV over the years, also got in on the fun on Tuesday.

“I know this is how you feel about me @javim9,” she commented on Palin’s post, tagging her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

Palin and Meyer, who split after two years of marriage in February 2018, finalized their divorce in August. The pair share daughters Sailor, 3, and Atlee, 20 months.

The Dancing With the Stars alum, who is also the mother of 10-year-old son Tripp with ex-fiancé Levi Johnston, gave fans a glimpse into her life on season 8 of Teen Mom OG.

“[Dakota and I] trying to navigate coparenting and navigating coparenting in the public eye can be difficult,” Palin told Us Weekly in September. “We’ve got two young girls, and we have to communicate and focus on the girls and do what’s best for them.”

