New man alert? Bristol Palin sparked dating rumors with contractor Zach Towers nearly seven months after her split from Janson Moore.

The Teen Mom OG alum, 29, shared a photo of herself cozying up to Towers while fishing in matching camouflage outfits in her native Alaska on Saturday, July 11. “Hometown,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Although Palin did not divulge any information about the status of their relationship, she told a friend in the comments section that it took “14 photos” to get the perfect shot with her rumored beau.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Towers is based in Austin, Texas, and has worked as a commercial project manager at ECO Roof and Solar since 2017. He has several certifications in roofing and is an HAAG-certified inspector.

Palin previously had a brief relationship with former Texas A&M University Aggies quarterback Moore. The pair made their romance Instagram official in November 2019, but she announced six weeks later that they were no longer an item. Like Towers, Moore lived in Austin, Texas. He was previously married to Makenzie Hausenfluck.

Through the years, fans have closely followed Palin’s love life. She was engaged to her high school sweetheart, Levi Johnston, from 2008 to 2010 and married to retired U.S. Marine Dakota Meyer from 2016 to 2018. She shares son Tripp, 11, with Johnston, 30, and daughters Sailor, 4, and Atlee, 3, with Meyer, 32. (Johnston remarried in 2012 and went on to welcome three daughters with his wife, Sunny Oglesby: Breeze, 7, Indy, 5, and Delta, 12 months.)

In the wake of her divorce from Meyer, the daughter of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin told Us Weekly exclusively that she was hesitant to get back into the dating game.

“It’s a scary thing,” she said in October 2018. “I’ve got my hands full, and it’s kind of daunting. It’s not even on my mind right now. … There’s no, like, rule book on dating after a divorce. It’s just weird concept. I haven’t dated in so long. I’m like an old woman with so many kids. It’s a scary, weird thing to try to date with kids and then be in the spotlight.”